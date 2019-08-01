Racing

Flying High should relish the 1,600m trip

Thursday's South Africa (Vaal) preview

Aug 01, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 BEFORE THE DAWN has been threatening from Day One and should prove hard to peg back here.

1 POP ICON hasn't been far back in all four starts and should be in the money again.

2 LIVE BY NIGHT has improved nicely and should offer a tierce chance.

Look for good improvement from 9 TWO PATHS.

The rest of the field are looking for minor money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

This is a weak maiden plate and the betting must be watched. A newcomer could win even if not fully wound up.

Lim’s Craft (No. 9) showed promise as early as his debut on March 1 when he duelled with Galvarino before going down by just a head in Restricted Maiden over 1,200m. The winner clocked a fast 1min 09.92sec.
2 NYMERIA disappointed last time out when just behind 7 MIDNIGHT LIGHTS (on debut) but can be expected to give an improved performance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

3 GALACTIC WARRIOR just failed last time out after taking a bump at the start. He could keep going here.

5 LIFE IS GOOD has the blinkers back on which will sharpen him up.

Stablemate 2 STARFLASH could run a a place.

7 TALKTOTHESTARS wasn't disgraced in his only run here. Respect.

1 BENJI has ability but returns after an enforced rest. Worth watching.

4 SUGOI is holding form and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

All six runners could pull it off.

1 VALBONNE is in form and could go in again.

5 DONNY G has a big chance if he puts it in an improved performance.

4 OLD MAN TYME needed his first run as a gelding. Respect.

6 PREMIER SHOW is doing better and could feature.

2 CLEVER GUY can never be ignored for money.

3 AMERICAN HUSTLE is better than his recent form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

6 FLYING HIGH appears moody but should relish the mile trip and could open her account on the fifth time of asking.

7 FOREVER INDIGO has been close-up in all five starts but finished behind 1 SEA LIKE GLASS last time out. She looks capable of turning it around with improvement.

2 OUR BISCUIT is a hard-knocker and is capable of upsetting.

Look for improvement from 4 PAVLOVA PROJECT and 8 QUEEN OF SOUL.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

All seven runners are capable of scoring.

6 LONE SURVIVOR is going over a mile again but, if covered, could finish off strongly.

2 FOLK DANCE claims 4kg and will do a lot better than last time.

3 LAKE KINNERET never runs a dull race and should be thereabouts.

5 FULL OF ATTITUDE is coming on nicely and shouldn't be far off.

4 ROYAL ITALIAN sports blinkers now. Should improve.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

10 PICCADILLY SQUARE has found form and could go in again from pole position.

7 SAMMI MOOSA is never far off.

1 TWELVE OAKS could just see out the trip.

Slow starter 9 KAPAMA could run on into money.

2 SAMARRA ran below form last time out and could get back on track.

6 WALNUT DASH needed her last run.

3 WESTWING BELTER makes up the short list.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

3 RING OF FIRE showed brilliant speed as a juvenile but is bred to get this trip and could go on now.

4 RIBOUX EN VAR and 9 LIGHTHEARTED form good back-ups.

1 DHABYAAN ran on strongly last time out and should be at a peak now.

2 FITZWILLIAM is bred for the longer distance and could get into the money.

6 HIDDEN AGENDA could get into the mix.

