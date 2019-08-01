Flying High should relish the 1,600m trip
Thursday's South Africa (Vaal) preview
RACE 1 (1,000M)
7 BEFORE THE DAWN has been threatening from Day One and should prove hard to peg back here.
1 POP ICON hasn't been far back in all four starts and should be in the money again.
2 LIVE BY NIGHT has improved nicely and should offer a tierce chance.
Look for good improvement from 9 TWO PATHS.
The rest of the field are looking for minor money.
RACE 2 (1,000M)
This is a weak maiden plate and the betting must be watched. A newcomer could win even if not fully wound up.
2 NYMERIA disappointed last time out when just behind 7 MIDNIGHT LIGHTS (on debut) but can be expected to give an improved performance.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
3 GALACTIC WARRIOR just failed last time out after taking a bump at the start. He could keep going here.
5 LIFE IS GOOD has the blinkers back on which will sharpen him up.
Stablemate 2 STARFLASH could run a a place.
7 TALKTOTHESTARS wasn't disgraced in his only run here. Respect.
1 BENJI has ability but returns after an enforced rest. Worth watching.
4 SUGOI is holding form and could get into the mix.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
All six runners could pull it off.
1 VALBONNE is in form and could go in again.
5 DONNY G has a big chance if he puts it in an improved performance.
4 OLD MAN TYME needed his first run as a gelding. Respect.
6 PREMIER SHOW is doing better and could feature.
2 CLEVER GUY can never be ignored for money.
3 AMERICAN HUSTLE is better than his recent form.
RACE 5 (1,600M)
6 FLYING HIGH appears moody but should relish the mile trip and could open her account on the fifth time of asking.
7 FOREVER INDIGO has been close-up in all five starts but finished behind 1 SEA LIKE GLASS last time out. She looks capable of turning it around with improvement.
2 OUR BISCUIT is a hard-knocker and is capable of upsetting.
Look for improvement from 4 PAVLOVA PROJECT and 8 QUEEN OF SOUL.
RACE 6 (1,600M)
All seven runners are capable of scoring.
6 LONE SURVIVOR is going over a mile again but, if covered, could finish off strongly.
2 FOLK DANCE claims 4kg and will do a lot better than last time.
3 LAKE KINNERET never runs a dull race and should be thereabouts.
5 FULL OF ATTITUDE is coming on nicely and shouldn't be far off.
4 ROYAL ITALIAN sports blinkers now. Should improve.
RACE 7 (1,450M)
10 PICCADILLY SQUARE has found form and could go in again from pole position.
7 SAMMI MOOSA is never far off.
1 TWELVE OAKS could just see out the trip.
Slow starter 9 KAPAMA could run on into money.
2 SAMARRA ran below form last time out and could get back on track.
6 WALNUT DASH needed her last run.
3 WESTWING BELTER makes up the short list.
RACE 8 (1,450M)
3 RING OF FIRE showed brilliant speed as a juvenile but is bred to get this trip and could go on now.
4 RIBOUX EN VAR and 9 LIGHTHEARTED form good back-ups.
1 DHABYAAN ran on strongly last time out and should be at a peak now.
2 FITZWILLIAM is bred for the longer distance and could get into the money.
6 HIDDEN AGENDA could get into the mix.
