Follow Copper Trail

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) SIR CALEB ran a fair race in a feature last start. With a repeat, he should go close.

Stablemate (2) AEMILLIANO is also quite speedy and won in smart fashion last time out. Muzi Yeni has ridden both but partners Aemilliano.

(4) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT seems capable of better.

All of the others can improve and get into it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY has loads of pace and has run well in feature races over 1,200m and 1,400m. She should have a big chance in this line-up.

(3) PIERINA's last run is best ignored. She lost ground at the start and, in any case, looks better down the straight for now.

(2) EDMONDA was well beaten by (1) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY but can get closer.

(6) WYLIE'S FLAME can show.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) MIO GRANDE came on nicely last start. She finished ahead of (1) BOLD STRIKE, who was finishing fast just behind, and it could get close, especially with the latter getting the better draw.

(7) MISTRESS OF MEANS was third in a decent race last time out and should relish the longer trip.

(8) MY FRIEND brings West Cape form into the race. Can consider.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) RINYAMI is bred to much appreciate the longer trip. He made a fair debut over a distance too short but is switching from Poly to turf.

(1) CRADLEOFGRATITUDE can finally open his account facing inexperienced youngsters. It is his 23rd try but he did go close last time out.

(2) FREEDOM TRAIL and (3) MARKET LEADER have shown pace over shorter trips and could relish the loger trip.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) IN THE SKY had shown little in the Highveld before making dramatic improvement on her local debut. Hopefully, she will keep improving and go the longer trip without a hitch.

(1) FINLEY HILL and (2) CONQUERING KING renew rivalry. Both are long overdue and can finally score.

(5) GUTHRIE and (7) CONVENTION have claims, too.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(9) ONE DESTINY showed signs that he can go the longer distance. He was beaten as favourite last start. From a better draw, he can make amends.

(1) MALINGA is coming back to best form. If overcoming a wide draw, he can get back to winning ways.

(12) SUNDAY FALLS is also improving again. His ninth try at this track could yield a win.

(3) COUNTRY ROCK and (7) TITUS are serious runners.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) COPPER TRAIL has a good record over this course and distance and will be at a peak in his third run after a rest. He was a good second after dropping in distance last start and should have a big chance.

(9) DI ME finished just behind him as beaten favourite and will be looking to make amends but is 1kg worse off.

(8) STOPTHINKINGOFME and (7) ROYAL AGREE have claims.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) ALWAYS DANCING was an impressive maiden winner after making the move from the West Cape. She can follow up in this company.

(2) LA ROQUETTE has been racing in much stronger races and is a bit better than her last run. She has dropped in ratings.

B made good improvement back on turf here last time and can keep improving.

(13) PACIFISTA rates an outside chance.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(4) ZALIKA looks primed for a big run after running on well from well behind in her first run after a rest.

(7) CAPAILL finished just behind her last start and can get closer.

(1) IT'S A GIRL needed her last run. She is better on the Poly.

(2) TRAVEL GUIDE also looks better after his last run.