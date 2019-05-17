Follow Grand Choice, Karisto

Karisto (centre) fighting it out in a three-way finish last time out on May 5 before finishing a short head second to Glasgow (left).

The pair have yet to score at Kranji but the indications are both are primed to the hilt to win tonight and Sunday.

Grand Choice has been burning up the track in training. He won both his recent trials in splendid fashion.

He was so fired up - probably the result of a good break - that he just wanted to jump and run.

Apprentice jockey CS Chin had a torrid time keeping Grand Choice in check, but his mount simply wanted to do it his way.

He led big and just scooted home by 61/4 lengths on April 25 and by 31/4 lengths on May 9. His winning times were respectable.

Trained by Daniel Meagher for Team Cheval and Dao Rong Stable, Grand Choice has had only three starts for a debut second, followed up by two third placings.

The four-year-old Australian-bred may seem to have some issues, having had two quite lengthy spells. But whatever problem he had seems to have been fixed, based on his two trial wins.

Chin will be aboard Grand Choice in tonight's Race 5, the Open Maiden event over the flying 1,000m, and his 3kg claim will surely come in handy.

Karisto, a three-time winner from 10 starts in Australasia, has improving form at Kranji.

The Lee Freedman-trained and China Horse Club-owned four-year-old ran a very close sixth first-up over 1,200m on April 7. He then beat all but Glasgow by a shorthead over 1.400m on May 5.

The gelding has improved tremendously and will relish Sunday's 1,600m trip in Race 9.