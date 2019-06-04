Follow Knight Warrior

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WHAT A CAPTAIN may enjoy the competition in this after racing in the Highveld.

(4) GREAT STOHVANEN is a maiden but one with decent form. He is speedy, so could relish the shorter trip. (6) BE HAPPY has been speedy at Greyville. Respect.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) PRINCE OF PERSIA showed up well in his debut. He is going about it the right way and can score.

(9) VALIENTE was speedy behind an experienced sort in his barrier trial at Greyville. May not mind the switch from Poly to turf.

(10) TALIA AL GHUL met a subsequent Grade 1 winner on debut and has held his form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) ALL THE WAY UP was supported and improved nicely on debut. He has raced only round the Greyville circuit but could be forward enough to score.

(1) KRISHNIES JET met a fair sort last time out and another runner behind him has come out to win since. He can open his account after a string of good runs.

b showed up well in his trial.

(11) POINCIANA can only improve.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) KNIGHT WARRIOR finished runner-up in his last outing, even though switching from Poly to turf. He was the beaten favourite and deserves another chance to make amends.

(1) SILVA'S FLING will be no pushover though. Granted he has been a bit disappointing but this could be the track and trip he is looking for.

(9) BRILLIANT DISGUISE is one of a few that have scope.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(10) STRAWBERRY WINE made encouraging progress in her second local start. She has shown useful ability in the Cape but has drawn wide.

(1) GENEROUS LADY has shown class and heads the weights. Thankfully, she has a 4kg claim.

(5) DAME KELLY has drawn well after a rest. She brings fair Highveld form into it.

(3) LUNA CHILD has been racing in features.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) PETRA drops in distance and it could be what she needs (being by Oratorio). She raced in a feature last start and could show the strength of that.

(16) PROCRASTINATION showed promise in the Cape before being rested. Another Oratorio filly that will improve.

(10) AFRICAN ANGEL came from the clouds to win last time out. Must be dangerous.

(3) SUNSHINE MINT has potential.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) MOON IN JUNE was tested in the S A Fillies Guineas and was not disgraced. She drops in class and should go the longer distance, so is the one to watch.

(1) EXPEDITE is another feature-raced filly and has placed in one previously. This could be the race for her.

(2) RED AL is back home after racing in the Oaks. She has drawn well after a rest.

(6) ZAGARA can improve.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SEATTLE KID, who ran a decent race on the Poly last time, has drawn well and can improve on his previous run.

(4) THE PRIVATE could enjoy the switch from Poly to turf. His second win is long overdue and he is holding form.

(5) ROMANESCA ran a fair race in his first try out of the maidens. Better drawn and can feature.