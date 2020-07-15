Follow Leading Fast

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) LION'S HEAD and (5) NAVAL SECRET have shown big potential on debut. It will come down to who jumps well on the Polytrack first time. Naval Secret knows the turf track, but Lion's Head has the better draw. Follow the betting closely, as this is a nice contest.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) REX UNION had a wide draw to contend with on debut. From a better position, he should show his true potential. He is very well bred.

(9) SEOUL has had small things go wrong and should have won by now. The drop to 1,400m looks ideal.

(5) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is overdue. The pace should suit.

(3) ROYAL ESCAPADE is the dark horse on the Polytrack.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) GAINSFORD could be hard to beat. He showed promise on his debut at Scottsville and that maiden race could be a good formline in the making.

(2) DISILLUSIONED has the experience and jumps from a plum draw. A strong contender.

(9) WINTER GUARD knows the track. He is the dark horse.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) DANCING SWORD came on nicely in her second start. She should run well.

(9) POLYNIECES showed potential in her trial, but misbehaved on debut. Can improve.

(1) FOXY LADY and (6) ALGARVE could be dangerous with maturity.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(8) TRACK ATTACK has been given time to mature and just needed his last run, which was too short. He could make the required improvement.

(9) SONJADOR finished ahead of him when they met and then finished ahead of (5) CYCLONIC BREEZE, who was debuting.

(6) ANGELO'S FLAME put in a forward showing on debut at Scottsville. Can only improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SWAGGER JAGGER and (6) RED EIGHT appear the form choices on their last runs from wide draws. Swagger Jagger has a much better draw and is better on weights.

(4) ORCHID STREET gave signs he could be heading back to the winner's enclosure soon.

(2) UNCLE CHARLIE is from a stable in good form.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

The regally bred (5) SEVENTH GEAR was disappointing in the Guineas last start but it's only because a lot was expected of him.

(4) HUDOO MAGIC just needs to jump better.

(2) WONDERWALL and (6) APPROACH CONTROL are classy individuals. They could prove very strong contenders.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) BINDI showed little after the break but improved nicely at Scottsville last start.

(4) WOLFGANG is worth watching with a good draw.

(6) PRINCE OF VENICE and (5) WINTER BLUES are weighted to get in front.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) LEADING FAST was runner-up in her last three starts. She has the credentials to make a winning visit to Greyville.

(1) LADY LEGEND has drawn well. She has very useful form but has to carry the biggest weight.

(7) MR MINISTER has been eye-catching. She hasn't drawn well again but has a 2.5kg claim, which may help.

(12) BEAT IT and (10) TWICE AS SMART are capable but are drawn wide.