Follow Mary O'Reilly

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) THOMAS SHELBY showed promise on his local debut. He tries the Polytrack now but does have a winning chance.

(3) ANDREA ran his best race last time out and is proven on this surface, so should go close to winning.

(6) HEART STONE is battling to win but is consistent. Should fight it out again.

(7) TUNGSTEN has only been moderate but could improve trying the Polytrack.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) MARY O' REILLY could be the class horse of this race. If fit and well, she will be hard to beat.

(1) PRINCESS REBEL is very speedy when in the mood but is returning from a lengthy break. Watch the market.

(2) VIA SEATTLE may be outpaced by some very speedy runners but will be running on late.

(4) VIVIR has been very consistent for trainer Alan Greeff and must be considered.

(5) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR won well and winning form is good form.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) CRADLE OF GRATITUDE has had 23 starts without winning but does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(2) MARK THE DOORMAN is holding his form and could contest the finish.

(3) DIVINE LAW has lost his way of late but might place.

(4) ROCKS AND DAGGERS is clearly better than his last run and could go close.

(9) ROCK ALOE showed promise on his debut and, with improvement expected, he can win.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

A tough race to find the winner.

(1) MARCH MUSIC is consistent but gives weight away to all her rivals.

(2) LETS PLAY BALL is having a good year and can go close again.

(3) LORD WINDERMERE has been holding his form well and is not out of it.

(4) JIKA returns from a break. Can go well fresh.

(5) VALENTINIK is unreliable but does have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(7) VOICES OF LIGHT has been very consistent of late.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(3) ALPHABET STREET is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(4) EDMONDA is improving and does deserve respect.

(5) SPIRIT OF SONG showed improvement in his last start and has a winning chance.

(1) SCRIBO has a wide draw for jockey Richard Fourie to overcome but don't rule him out.

(2) MASTERFUL is unreliable but did win on this surface in June. Must be considered.

(11) BEETHOVEN was too far back last time out. Deserves another chance.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) MERYL beat some useful fillies and mares last time out. Deserves respect again.

(2) DELIA'S DELIGHT continues to earn money for her owners and can contest the finish.

(3) ONTENDERHOOKS was full of running when winning on this surface last start. Can follow up.

(4) SEEKING WISDOM is better than her last run.

(5) PEARL GLOW makes her local debut and could show improvement.

RACE 7 (2,200M)

A very open looking race.

(1) MANGROVE likes this course and distance. Can go close.

(3) BEN-HUR disappointed last time out but could be better over this distance.

(4) OLIVANDER disappointed last time out but could be looking for a turf race.

(6) MULTI-GOLD is course-and-distance suited.

(8) THE SILVA FOX and (9) ONESIE can surprise.

Respect (10) OKAVANGO DELTA.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) MAHIR fought on gamely to win his last start. Must be considered.

(2) STRONG 'N BRAVE returns from a break but is not out of it.

(3) TOM 'N JERRY is holding form and could finish in the money.

(4) BIG FISH tries the Polytrack and he does have a winning chance.

(5) MIO GRANDE is a young improving colt who deserves respect.

(7) SARK was running on late last time.