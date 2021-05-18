Follow Me can live up to his name

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) FOLLOW ME was quietly fancied on debut but won impressively. He looks sure to improve. He beat (1) ETERNITY RING by two lengths but Eternity Ring has improved, especially with blinkers on. The duo are set to make a race of it .

(3) FREED FROM DESIRE was well beaten in the Nursery but could feature in this company.

Debutante (7) MABONENG could make it into the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) PYROMANIAC was heavily backed when narrowly winning on debut. He should be fitter and could turn it around with (1) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES, who has his measure on collateral form.

(2) HOPE IS POWER is no slouch. If he gets away on terms, he could get into the picture.

(4) STAR OF THE WEST won on debut as a gelding and could go on.

(7) LETSDOIT was not striding out last time and could earn.

Watch newcomers (5) DYCE and (8) MR LIVINGSTON.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(2) WHITE FANG and (1) MCEBISI are running well. It should be a great contest. They will be trying a marathon distance for the first time and either could get his head down on the post.

(3) ROYAL MAZARIN is doing better and looks likely to fill third place.

The rest will be looking for the quartet money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

Highly competitive with all 10 runners capable of pulling it off. Luck in running could prove the decider.

(1) VELD FLOWER is unbeaten over this distance. With the 4kg claim, she could extend her tally to four from four.

(5) TRAVELING WILBURY beat (10) CURVATION before taking a rest but could need it. He could also be fresh for the task.

(6) SHE'S A CRACKER picked up a second win last time and could go on.

(4) FRANKLIN and (3) JIVE EXPRESS were not far behind and could challenge.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) FASINADA comes off a maiden win but looks sure to go on. Must be considered.

(9) OPERA GLASS is maturing and is bred to see out the extra distance.

(2) SENESCENCE races before this. If she takes her place, she could win from pole position.

(5) VIROCANA, (8) RABIA THE REBEL and (10) EUPHORIANT have their say but have wide draws to overcome.

(1) SMILEY RIVER could appreciate the drop in trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) WISTERIA WALK, (14) BATTLE FORCE and (2) PRINCE OF KAHAL have yet to taste defeat over this course and distance. The obvious chances.

(3) VARS VICKY has run nine times for five wins, three seconds and a fourth - nothing more needs to be said. However, (11) DOWN TO ZERO meets him on 8.5kg for under a length beating. Down To Zero's stablemate (13) VISIWAY, (4) MARDI GRAS and (9) FIRE AND ICE are more for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

The lightly raced (7) TIGHT FIVE needed his last run and could make his presence felt.

(1) NORDIC REBEL is best over this course and distance.

(5) STARFLASH also races over a better distance. With blinkers on, he could score.

Stablemate (8) SILVER MASTER cannot be ignored.

(3) STORMY WINTER has ability. With the 4kg claim, he could produce best form.

(10) WAQAAS is honest and cannot be left out.

(4) WAR JEWEL and (6) VALETORIO are not out of it.