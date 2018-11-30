Follow Pennywise and Justice Fair

One is ultra consistent and the other is getting into his act again.

Pennywise has notched four wins from six starts, while Justice Fair has run two good races since he resumed from a spell. So, from those perspectives, they can be supported with some level of confidence in Race 3 at Kranji tonight and Race 7 on Sunday respectively.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise scored all his four victories on the Polytrack, which he is running on in the Kranji Stakes C (2) event over 1,200m. The two times he finished out of the money ( a fourth and a fifth) were on the turf.

From his triumphs, we all know what a fighter he is. Pennywise was all guts and he had rallied on strongly to win in a couple of his close wins. This is a trait of a good and gutsy horse.

Tonight's field does not look that overly strong and, from barrier 4, the three-year-old chestnut Argentinian-bred should get a perfect spot and it will take a good horse to beat him.

The Mohd Yusof-trained Justice Fair resumed from a near five-month spell to finish a decent fifth on Oct 12. That run topped him up to finish second to Sun Hancock over the Polytrack 1,800m on Nov 16.

The five-year-old Irish-bred, who scored once over the 1,800m on turf, has picked up some more. He should now be spot-on for his task in Sunday's weak Class 4 Non Premier event over the Poly 1,700m.