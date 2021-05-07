Follow Princess Anastasia

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) HASTA MANANA turned in a promising display on debut. He is very speedy and could come on in leaps and bounds.

(1) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM is a half-brother to superstar Captain's Ransom. Although not fully ready, he is a chance.

(14) GIMME A PRINCE is by a Grade 1 winner out of a Grade 1 winner and the talk is good, so could be one to follow.

(6) ROWNTREE caught the eye on debut. Chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) PARTY TIME's lost by just a short head first-up. Should win this.

(15) INCREDIBILL has outstanding bloodline.

(11) NOBLE TRIP has run two good races in a row. Super fit, could get a lot closer.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

If (8) GLOBAL APPEAL does not mind the switch to turf, she could open her account.

(5) INDIGO MOON has finished runner-up four times in her 10 starts. Looks overdue.

(7) DIAMONDS AND TOADS is another who has been knocking at the door.

(12) BACKSTOP and (13) RUBY SKY seem capable of better.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

Grade 1 Gold Medallion winner (11) TEMPTING FATE is back to win, along with lightning-fast stablemate (14) PRAY FOR RAIN, who ran second in the Gold Medallion.

Another classy gelding, (2) NO LAYING UP ran third in the Gold Medallion and will go close.

(13) SPEED MACHINE easily beat No Laying Up, so has got to be a massive runner.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

Cape filly (8) HIGH HOSANNA should have made improvement during a three-month layoff and is the one to watch.

Highveld raider (6) SOUND OF WARNING produced a powerful finish to win her debut and could be anything.

(3) CASA INVERNO, (2) CIVIL RIGHTS and (1) DANSE MILORD should also be right there.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) COSMIC HIGHWAY won his two races in the Western Cape in good style and could be anything.

(10) SAFE RETURN could be his biggest danger. This Cape colt won his second start.

(7) GOOD TRAVELLER is very fast and is probably the one to catch.

(5) SOCIAL IMAGE, (8) IRFAANS BOY and (9) CHIEF EXECUTIVE will keep his rivals honest.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SINGFORAFA is best weighted. She is drawn in Gate 1, which could be ideal.

Three-year-olds (2) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON, (3) ZIMBABA, (4) LOVE BOMB and (9) FAVORITA are in good form and need to be taken seriously. Keep The Lights On has won over this distance. Zimbaba had valid excuses last time and should improve. Love Bomb is effective over this trip.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) PRINCESS ANASTASIA will relish being back over the extra 200m after finishing second over 1,400m last time. Rates as the one to beat.

(2) ADMIRE ME has been improving. She could prove dangerous from a plum gate, but is racing after a rest.

(11) CHANTY LANE was not disgraced in a feature that boasted a decent line-up and has finished ahead of Princess Anastasia. She needs to be respected at these weights.

Keep an eye on (5) STAR VEGA, (13) ELECTRIC SURGE and (4) CHERRY ROAD.

RACE 9 (1,500M)

(6) CABINET SHUFFLE may just need the run after a 178-day layoff. But he was improving with each start before that though those runs were on the Poly.

Another improver, (15) VICTORY TWIST, has drawn widest and is racing at Scottsville for the first time but looks to have scope for improvement.

(7) DEORSA was beaten in a close finish last time. It was his first run after being gelded and he could make more improvement.

(12) MAESTRO SONADOR is one of many with an upset chance.