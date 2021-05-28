Follow Princess Kalisi

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) KAREN BLIXEN is taking the trip from the Western Cape, so is obviously the one to beat.

(10) LEMON PEPPER tired very late on debut. She should fight out the finish again.

(3) CHOCOLATE RUFFLES was slowly away on debut. She was well beaten but is likely to improve.

(8) GRACE LIGHTNING tends to lack a strong finish but has some fair form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) BORN A STAR ran well on the turf on debut but did not repeat that performance on the Polytrack last start. Watch for improvement.

(5) FIRE AND FURY has run two fair runs. He can finish in the placing.

(6) FIRST RAIN only tired late last time. Expect improvement.

(7) GLOBAL DESIGN was doing his best work at the finish on debut. If smarter, he could go very close to winning.

(11) ROSE OF BAYEUX has only been modest but a change of scenery could provide a much better performance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) OWNYOURFATE was a disappointment on his local debut but is clearly better than that run would suggest. He should be right there in this weak field.

(3) GUAQUISTADOR needs to do more to win but could be competitive for a minor placing.

(5) NATIONAL LIBERTY is another that needs to do more to win but could earn some money.

(8) THE BLACK MANX disappointed second-up but should do a lot better on his local debut.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) LUCY BELLE is making her local debut. She could go close to winning.

(2) BEND NOT BREAK probably needed the last run and could make vast improvement.

(3) BIG HELLO'S was doing her best work late last time and has a winning chance.

(4) PEARL DANCER needs to do a bit more to win but could earn some money.

(5) PRINCESS ZENA is not very reliable but can win a race like this.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) PRINCESS KALISI is one of a number of Alan Greeff-trained runners carded for this and has a winning chance.

Stable companions (3) WALLIS SIMPSON and (4) SANTA THERESE are in good heart and must be respected.

(2) SAILING SHIP returned to form with a nice win last time. Place chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SNOW REPORT does not always show us what he is capable of but did win nicely last time. He is distance-suited.

There is very little between (2) THE HIGH WAY MAN and (6) NORFOLK PINE. Both have to be considered as well.

(4) KIMBERLEY STAR has been a disappointment but is capable of an upset.

(5) SAILING LIZARD has been in very good form this year. He should be right there at the finish.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

A nice race where visiting trainers have added to the race. It is not often that we see Gauteng-based sprinters competing in the Eastern Cape, so a special notice for (7) MIRACLE FLIGHT and (8) SPRING BREAK. Trainer Gavin Smith has picked up a couple of features recently and could add to that tally, but the race does look wide open.

(3) LA BELA MIA is unreliable but can win if at her very best.

Stable companion (1) JOYFUL NOISE is very speedy but this is a tough race for her.

(2) GIN FIZZ does seem better on the Polytrack but can place.

(12) IRIS won well last time and could be the best of the Western Cape-trained runners.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) ARRABIATA showed a change of tactics could produce results. Her start-to-finish win last time was good. She will need to repeat it from a bad draw.

(2) FROSTY RAIN is returning from a short break but can win if fit.

(3) DEEP RIVER WOMAN probably needed her last run, so look for an improved performance.

(4) ALASKAN FATE was well-supported in her easy victory last start. This is a tougher race but she could follow up.

(6) CERELIA has been disappointing on the Polytrack but could surprise back on the turf.