Follow Runaway Gal in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) EMERALD BAND impressed in his win before a good second in a feature on Met Day. A big chance on his class.

(3) JUSTAGUYTHING had older runners around him when second on debut over this course and distance. He can only improve.

(5) NINOTTO was a costly flop on debut but may relish the Poly.

(7) UNCLE FRANK and (8) WALNUT have claims.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) DALLAS is overdue and can get it right as his main rivals are young inexperienced sorts.

(8) LIQUIDITY,(9) SUNSET GUN and (7) ITSPRINCEOFPEACE are juveniles that are set to improve.

(9) SUNSET GUN has the best of the draw.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) CERSEI improved nicely second-up. She is bred to much appreciate the longer trip.

(4) CENTRE STAGE was 1.4 lengths behind the winner (1) ARDENNE when both improved over this trip last time out. She receives 3kg and can turn it around.

(2) WELAKAPELA can't be faulted.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) ISIKHWAMI SAMI now has the best of draws and can open her account.

(10) MARSANNE has trialled nicely and should go well.

(1) SAUCY BROAD has shown enough to win.

(2) SEEK MOON MAGIC has a say.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) HIDDEN INFLUENCE was dropping in trip and still ran well enough to suggest he can win soon.

(10) LAUREN OF ROCHELLE has improved beyond all recognition and the time of his last win is good.

(6) TECHNO CAPTAIN can finally win on the Poly. His best recent runs were over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) RUNAWAY GAL loves the Poly and looks to have a big chance in this.

(1) SWEET MARY LOU , too, seems best on the synthetic.

(4) CLASSIC GUARD relished the Poly and can rise up to this level despite a hike in rating.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) ROOM AT THE TOP trialled on the Poly and showed a liking for the surface. His Cape form is decent and he could be a strong contender.

(1) VINSON won well enough on the turf to suggest he has more to come.

(4) SPACE MERCHANT is holding form and would be deserving.

(2) SEATTLE KID and (5) MARCH PREVIEW can earn.