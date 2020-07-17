Follow Shine A Light

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has had an outstanding season and he does look to be set for another good day. He could start off with (4) COLORADO SPRINGS.

(6) FLY MY FLAG and (8) JOYFUL NOISE could be the dangers.

(1) ABSOLUTE FAB is improving but needs to do more to win.

(3) CLOVER CLUB makes her debut and the betting on her needs to be looked at.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Mostly first-timers in this race and the betting needs to be watched closely for support.

(7) STRANGER DANGER found only one too good for him on debut. With that experience, he could prove hard to beat.

(2) LOOKOUT HOUSE, (4) MAJORCA PALACE, (6) STELLIES and (8) CANA could all prove good enough to win on debut.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) TIME STANDS STILL did well on debut and can go one better this time.

(1) AMAZING TUNE is battling to win but could finish in the money again.

(2) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR shows pace and could earn some minor money.

The same can be said of (3) CROISADE DE VERITE.

(4) ZUBERI is improving and was seen to be doing her best work late last time out.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(8) SHINE A LIGHT was doing her best work at the finish last start. She may have just needed that, so looks the one they have to beat.

Stable companions (1) CHASING GREEN (making her local debut) and (2) HOT TIN ROOF (disappointing local debut) are capable of an upset, if showing their best.

(3) SWEET SPRING is in good form and can contest the finish.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY is holding form and has a winning chance.

(1) MAKING WAVES makes her local debut and is not out of it.

(2) SIR CALEB is distance-suited but returns from a break.

(3) CARIOCA drops in class and can go close.

(5) MENDOCINO, (6) AMBRA, (8) SCOOP and (10) DAICHI are capable of running big races. They must be given consideration.

RACE 6 (3,200M)

(1) MERYL has been finishing off her races well enough to suggest that this distance may not be a problem.

(3) CELESTIAL PRINCE was not beaten far over 3,200m and has made the trip from Cape Town. He and and fellow traveller (5) TROOP THE COLOUR must be considered.

(6) ONESIE can earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) MADAME SPEAKER knows how to win. She is good form but is a bit stretched over this distance.

Trainer Michael Roberts has sent his filly (7) STATUTE from KZN and it would not be much of a surprise were she to win.

(1) ELUSIVE HEART, (4) MISS SMARTY PANTS, (5) LUNA WISH and (6) CHAKRI have to be respected.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) PRINCESS KALISI won well last time out but gives weight away to her stablemates (2) STILL TAPPIN (local debut) and (3) TAWNY JET (improving with each start), so has a tougher task and but don't rule her out completely.

(4) BEYOND TEMTATION has a place chance.

(5) BELL TOWER and (11) CHERRY POP are not out of it.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) VIA SACRA is capable of an upset on her best form.

(2) MISS HONEY makes her local debut and could contest the finish.

(3) SCENTED GARDEN drew right away from her rivals on her Polytrack debut. Although returning from a break, she could have some ability.

Stable companion (4) FEE FI FOE FUM has won both her local runs but they were on the Polytrack.