Follow Super Fortune with change of luck

Jockey S John driving Super Fortune (No. 5) past Groenewegen (left) in Race 7 at Kranji on Friday night.

From mid-2017 to early 2018, one exciting horse captured the imagination of Kranji racegoers - Super Fortune.

Owned by Eight Eight One Stable, the Alwin Tan-trained Australian-bred was dubbed as the next big thing with five wins - all with French jockey Olivier Placais astride - two seconds and a third from his first eights starts.

The impeccable form springboarded him to the Group races.

Then, suddenly, after his last victory on March 9 last year, his form went kaput.

But things are looking bright again, following Super Fortune's comeback victory in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on Friday night.

The win - in a thrilling four-horse finish - ended the bay gelding's 21-run losing sequence and promises of more successes now that he has come right again.

In all, Super Fortune went through 623 barren days, certainly putting his connections through really frustrating and exasperating times. Thankfully, the smiles are back.

Super Fortune travelled beautifully in midfield for jockey S John on Friday night.

Stablemate Special King set a good pace but was overtaken by Charger at midpoint.

Charger was swamped by a wall of horses in the straight. Groenewegen, who was resuming from a 21/4-year spell, drew first blood with 200m to go.

Super Fortune and the $9 favourite Federation, a last-start winner, challenged hard. From the outside, Magic Wand stormed home to make it an exciting four-way finish.

It was Super Fortune who produced that extra to beat Groenewegen by a short head. Magic Wand got third, a head away and a neck in front of Federation.

Tan was naturally pleased with Super Fortune's comeback victory. His decision to put back the blinkers probably helped.

"I feel he was lost, that's why I decided to remove the blinkers. He also raced well without it, then thought he needs something to make him sharper," said Tan. "Last run, he got checked twice and, today, I told John to give him more daylight and he followed the instructions.

"I will give him a good rest and, if possible, I will give him one more run before the New Year Cup."

John said the pace was good, the little bit of "give" on the ground helped and everything worked good.

Then he joked: "I think he's missing Olivier Placais on him. I tried to ride like him but couldn't. Anyway, he had a hard-luck story in his last run. Today, he got a beautiful run on the outside."