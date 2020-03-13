Follow the two bright Stars

Rocket Star stands out on form and consistency in Race 3 on Sunday.

They both found one to beat last time out and are set to recoup the losses at Kranji tonight and on Sunday.

Gold Star is one of the most consistent horses at Kranji, with his record of two wins, five seconds and a third from 12 starts.

His runner-up spots came at his last six runs and it looks like he just needs an ounce of luck to return to the winning list.

Last time out on Feb 1, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old opened up late as usual but the winner, Siam Warrior, was safely home by 11/2 lengths.

That was over the 1,200m trip, so tonight's extra 200m in the $70,000 Class 3 event in Race 5 will stand him in good stead. One of his two successes was over the 1,400m.

Furthermore, the race will be run on the long course, giving him time to charge up for the run to the line.

Owned by Gold Stable, which has been enjoying a good trot, Gold Star's chances will l also be enhanced as the bottomweight, at 53kg.

Go, go, go - go for Gold.

On Sunday, it will be Rocket Star's turn to shine - in the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,600m in Race 3.

Since his debut last May, Rocket Star has yet to finish out of the first three from eight starts.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained and RG Mendoza-owned three-year-old has notched up two wins, five seconds and a third.

He was certainly unlucky last start as the $9 favourite.

He produced a top run in the final stretch as expected under champion jockey Vlad Duric's hard riding, but Yaya Papaya had built up too big a lead for him to catch up. In the end, Rocket Star went down by just a short head.

Rocket Star is in a similar Class 4 race over 1,600m, but you can bet Duric will make sure he won't be caught in a similar situation on Sunday.