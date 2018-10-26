Follow Undercover Agent

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) HEAD OF THE PACK never got a look in from a wide draw over 1,600m last time out but is worthy of another chance reverting to this trip with blinkers refitted.

(5) ALL THE SEVENS runs his best races here, so could have a role to play.

(1) NOVEMBER STORM had shown useful ability before a rest and could feature if ready.

(11) FERGUS is a newcomer to watch.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) BERNIE has run well in good company this season and should be competitive with 2.5kg off his back.

(5) HOOVES OF THUNDER, his stablemate, is a regular earner at this level and can also get a look in under a useful 2.5kg claimer.

The three-year-old brigade is well-represented and (3) ARABIAN AIR makes more appeal than (2) CROWN GUARDIAN, although hat-trick seeking (8) RIP IT UP has claims too.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) DREAM DANCER just failed in her comeback outing over a shorter distance and this extra 200m, with that run under her belt, should see her go close again.

(5) MARGRETHE has run well at this level from the maidens and she can pose a threat in receipt of 1.5kg.

(1) REBELS SPIRIT could have a say dropping in class.

(8) CHINA WOLF won't be far off over this trip.

(12) RUSH HOUR GIRL could surprise.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) UNDERCOVER AGENT is best treated by these conditions and his early speed could see him play a prominent role racing fresh after a break.

(10) VALBONNE and (11) NASTY HARRY can make their presence felt, too.

(3) DUTCH PHILIP runs well fresh and will have more to offer as a gelding, so should be in the shake-up.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(12) QUARLLO could be worth siding with on the form of his recent second to Western Storm, although (9) TARSUS and (10) JEPHTHAH could have a say if building on their efforts.

(11) SKIDOO and (2) JOHNNY BLACK weren't far off either, so also warrant respect. The latter was held by (4) PRINCE ORACY on the form of an earlier meeting.

(1) LUCKY DANCER is capable but concedes weight on his three-year-old debut.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(16) ZABARJAD eased in the betting on debut when running on nicely and will come on.

(6) KALAHARI CHROME showed good improvement in blinkers and finished a length ahead of (1) MASTER AND MAN last time out. He should confirm.

(5) SAMURAI WARRIOR has good form but may just need it.

(11) BYRON BAY has pole position and could get into the shake-up.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) FRONT AND CENTRE has been impressive in winning both starts and should have more to offer with racing experience.

She could be worth opposing, though, with exciting (3) CLOUDS UNFOLD, who disposed of her male rivals when winning the Nursery before her rest.

(1) TEMPLE GRAFIN and (2) CANUKEEPITSECRET have shown enough to be competitive.

(4) CORAL BAY and (6) SANTA CLARA can feature.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(11) OUT OF SIGHT and (12) SOLEMN PROMISE can fight this one out. Both were easy to back on debut and ran on nicely to get close in their respective races.

(5) SHE ROCKS is improving with racing and shouldn't be far off.

(3) STELLARMEIN holds (1) ANDIAMO and (4) MISS PATRIOT on recent form.

(7) TARGARYEN QUEEN should be cherry-ripe for the picking.

(6) DANCE DANCE should do better.

(9) CARI needs to jump.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) SHOGUN is as honest as they come and just needed the outing last time out. Despite giving weight all round, he could win.

(8) ATYAAB has only raced twice but has ability and could win fresh.

(2) PILOU could go all the way if in racing mood.

(3) MORNING CATCH has his first local run but must be respected.

(7) ORAPA is in form and could go in again.

(11) MANHATTAN COCKTAIL debuts as a gelding and should be closely watched.