Foreign Source can be third-time lucky in opening race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

After finishing runner-up in both starts, (6) FOREIGN SOURCE could get lucky on the third try.

(3) ALRIGHT JACK showed good early toe on debut and will come on.

(10) TRIAL RUN wasn't disgraced on debut and can improve.

Watch the first-timers, especially (2) AEMILIANO, (7) FRED THE RED and (4) AMBER TREE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) MENDOCINO was backed on debut but had to settle for second. She will come on.

(16) YODALICIOUS found good support on debut but showed inexperience and will know more about it.

Watch the money on first-timer (8) IM GLOBAL.

(13) SCARBOROUGH FAIR hasn't been far back in both starts.

(3) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY can improve on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) HIDDEN POWER shaded (3) DESERT WANDERER on the Poly last start but the latter wasn't striding out. The former, however, cast a shoe and the extra trip will suit.

(1) MELANDIA also has strong form and poses a big threat.

(5) THOKZINE is improving steadily.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) LIGHT ON HER TOES has been knocking for win No. 2 and could achieve it.

(9) BID BEFORE SUNSET and (8) CHARGE D'AFFAIRS needed their last runs and will come on heaps.

(4) ELLE EST NOIRE ran a shocker last start and is the choice of Lyle Hewitson.

(1) TRAVEL IN STYLE could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) CAPTAIN MAROONED is holding form and looking for his fourth victory.

(4) GIMMETHERAIN won his maiden at Kenilworth and could follow up.

(3) DYNASTY'S BOY comes off a long break but could win fresh with blinkers back on.

(1) FORT WINTER has his problems but could take home money.

(8) RICKETEE races fresh but needs to relax early.

(2) COUNTING STARS could earn.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) EXELERO never runs a dull race and, despite being beaten by (2) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT and (5) KIMBERLEY STAR before, he should turn it around on weight differences.

(10) PACIFIC SPIRIT fought on to share at Kenilworth last time out despite coughing and should give another game performance.

(11) AMAZON KING won well with blinkers. Respect.

(7) ALDO is a top Poly gelding but now tries the turf.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) ROCHESTER shed his maiden tag in a canter in his first run at this track and could double-up.

(3) WHAT A SUMMER and (6) YAAMEN hail from the Western Cape and could strike quickly in what appears a weaker company.

(1) SEATTLE SWING is looking for his seventh victory.

(5) HUMBLE ADDICT, (9) SUNDAY FALLS, (7) LEADMAN and (11) APOC could get into the frame.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) TRIP TO THE SKY and (4) FALCON ROCK needed their first runs as geldings and have been given enough time for this. They could come on heaps.

(6) MARCH MUSIC finished behind (1) THE HIGHWAY MAN (lost rider at the start subsequently) in December and is 0.5kg worse off.

(9) DEEPSTON should be at peak fitness.

(3) LANDELA and (8) FABIAN could get into the mix.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(11) TOUCH OF GREEN is finding form and could chalk up her second victory.

(5) ELEGANT EVA won well sporting blinkers for the first time and could go in again.

(4) QUAKESHAKE had her consistency rewarded last start and could go on.

(1) AMAJORY has ability but, if covered till late, could mow them down.

(2) ROMANTIC CRUSADE, (6) KEEPING SECRETS, (7) DINNER DATE and (10) LALENA could make up quartets.