Foreign Source looks speedy

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) FINLEY HILL is long overdue his maiden victory and will fight out the finish once again. But he may battle to get the better of (7) BRIGADOON ELY, who showed massive improvement from his debut and was indeed an unlucky loser last time out.

(7) BRIGADOON ELY should be smarter this time and looks the right one.

(2) GENEROUS GUY probably needed his comeback run and is likely to do better.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) AFRICAN DIAMOND looks to have made massive improvement and ran nicely when runner-up last time out. She can go one better this time over a course and distance that clearly suits her.

(2) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN has been very disappointing in her last two starts but is capable of better, (3) GINGER ROCK is improving and must be considered.

Respect the chances of (6) RUBIX and (5) GREY MISTRESS.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) ESTEEMAL is in good form and should contest the finish once again.

(2) STUDIO BLUES has been very consistent for trainer AlanGreeff and should go close.

(3) JUST MY STYLE was not disgraced when third in her latest start and can be considered.

(4) SEEKING WISDOM drops in distance and is not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) RED GRANITE returns from a break but is not out of it.

(2) VIA SEATTLE has ability but has not really shown it for some time. She returns from a break and does have a winning chance.

(3) MARCH MUSIC is holding her form and should fight out the finish.

(4) SASSY LADY has some fair recent form and can go close.

(5) DELIA'S DELIGHT continues to improve for Alan Greeff and does have a chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) KING DJANGO returns from a lengthy break but does have a winning chance.

(2) LORD MARSHAL has not won for some time but is not out of it either.

(3) FALCON ROCK tired late last time out, so could improve over this distance.

(4) COYOTE CREEK looked an unlucky loser last time out and should go close to making amends.

(6) MASTERFUL would probably prefer further. One for the adventurous.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) ZEVENASTIC has been in good form before a break but can return and win this type of race if fit.

(2) AMAZON KING has been disappointing but is capable of better.

(3) AUTUMN IN SEATTLE makes his local debut and can win if showing his best form.

(4) JIKA tired late last time but is capable of doing better.

(5) CLIFTON CRUSHER must be given respect on this his local debut.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) FOREIGN SOURCE is improving and was full of running last time out. Can win this and it will not surprise.

(3) GOLD DRAGON and stable companion (4) HOOVES OF TROY have ability and could finish in the money.

(6) VIKING MOON has quickened late to win both of his starts and can make it a hat-trick.

(7) BRANDINA is consistent and is clearly not out of it.

(8) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY won well last time out and can go into those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1400M)

(1) DAMARALAND is capable of better than her last two runs.

(2) DOUBLE BACK has improved of late and could win a race like this.

(7) TASUNKE is holding form and has a chance.

(8) VIVA LE BLEU and (10) LADYSMITH have been holding their form and can place. Good to use them in those quartet bets.