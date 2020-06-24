Forest Jump can cross Race 2 hurdle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) ADMIRE ME produced a good finish behind some fair sorts on debut and could make the required improvement, having been quickly entered again.

(11) MAGICALLEE had things go wrong last start. Her previous efforts are good and she could be back to her best.

(6) RECKLESS LOVE showed promise at Greyville and then turned in a decent debut at Scottsville first time out.

(9) ENGLISH PRINCESS and (4) KINSKEY'S TUNE must be included in the exotics.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) FOREST JUMP is as honest as they come. He ran a decent race after a rest. If he stays the trip, he could be the one to beat. But there are other youngsters with plenty scope.

(6) COMMAND CONTROL is bred to relish the trip and his sprint debut should be ignored.

(7) THE GAUL ran a fair race from a wider draw last time out. He is by Vercingetorix, who has been doing nice things as a stallion.

(9) FLYING PEKAN caught the eye on debut.

(11) YUKTA'S DANCE and (10) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT have shown ability.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) LADY OF LUTETIA has been costly to follow but is best-weighted. The filly did run a nice race after the enforced break. She is overdue.

(3) SEOUL, a juvenile, has done little wrong, having finished runner-up in both starts. He should last the trip on pedigree.

(2) BACKPACKER was well-backed last start but didn't show. The blinkers could do the trick for him.

(1) ULTERIOR MOTIVE is another that must not be taken lightly. He has run some decent races in the past and would have matured.

More with scope in this.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) ANIKA THE ANGEL looks to have plenty in her favour and rates as a big chance of getting it right. She has been improving and the longer trip must suit on pedigree.

None of the others boast her consistent form but there are some that could be building up after rest.

(10) GOLDEN DUCK ran her best race at this track and just needed it last time out.

(9) GOLDEN ARCHER showed potential before running below best after a rest. She can improve.

(12) FATEFUL MISTRESS and (2) WHIFFLER'S JOY have shown potential.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(1) BAYVIEW EXPRESS was improving nicely before an impressive win from a wide draw at Greyville. That was on the Polytrack. But he must be maturing and strengthening up, so could prove himself.

(10) WINTER IS OVER brings West Cape form into the race and is not one to take lightly. He, too, will be maturing, so could have more to come.

(8) TECHNO CAPTAIN loves this track and ran well in his comeback race last time out.

(7) DINETTO and (12) QUINTAY are dark horses over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(9) FUTURISTIC DAME won even though having been hampered at a crucial stage. It was her first local start, so she has scope. But she has a wide draw this time and switches to Scottsville.

(1) HAMSA GROVE had a tough draw last time out and still ran well. This time, she has the best of the draw. She could get the fast pace she needs.

(7) SANSKRIFT may bounce back to her best in this, as she ran just about her best race over this track and trip. She has also dropped in the ratings.

(5) KILVINGTON, (4) MS ROSA PARKS and (12) RACHEL must be respected.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) MARSANNE ran in a strong feature after the break and it would have a been a great prep had she jumped on terms and not proved a difficult ride. She should come on and the blinkers have been fitted.

But, if she misbehaves again, Highveld filly (1) LEADING FAST could take full advantage. She brings good form and looks well-weighted.

(5) JACKSON WELLS may be prepping for further but she has plenty speed in her pedigree.

Stablemate (12) COTTAGE GARDEN is looking useful as well.

More fair sorts in this.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) WINTER CHILL certainly enjoyed running after a break in his last two outings. He looks to have matured into a decent sort. His win was well proven when Great Shaka came out and impressed.

(9) CELEBRATION ROCK needed it behind the latter and, back to the 1,200m trip, should run a cracker.

(6) CUMULUS is better than his last run. His 4kg claim may prove very beneficial.

(2) JUSTAGUYTHING and (7) HIGH VOLTAGE can threaten.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

If (4) ALFONSA SPAGONI can repeat his last run before the enforced break, he could be the one. He was running on well in that and the race has produced three subsequent winners.

(5) FIRST SIGHTING has a good record over this track and trip. But, after carrying 49kg, she is carrying much more than the males. Still, she is fast.

(11) GREAT DICTATOR won his last start and is versatile.

(12) NUMBER EIGHT is not drawn ideally, but check earlier races for barrier draw bias.