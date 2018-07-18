Foresto impresses at trackwork

Foresto finishing second to Mr Hopkins last ime out and has a good chance of going one better on Sunday.

Foresto has been knocking on the door and his star gallop at Kranji yesterday morning suggested that he could get the monkey off his back on Sunday.

Taken out by a track rider, the Lee Freedman-trained three-year-old Australian-bred worked with gusto over 600m on the Polytrack in 35.8sec. He pulled up fresh as a daisy.

Foresto has had 12 starts without a win, but his three seconds and three thirds came from his last seven starts, a strong indication that he can win anytime soon. He only needs a bit of luck to break through.

In fact, the bay gelding was "victorious" last time out in a Restricted Maiden event with jockey Glen Boss astride on June 29, but the 1,400m race was declared void because of a false start caused by a runner charging through his gate .

Before the race fiasco, Foresto was strongly supported in a Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,600m on his consistency but just found Mr Hopkins in galloping mood.

An on-pace runner, Foresto should score a deserving victory in Sunday's Restricted Maiden affair over the 1,600m on turf, which he is also adapted to.

It was on the grass that Foresto came agonisingly close to winning, just falling short by the narrowest of margins - a nose - behind Istana over 1,800m on March 9.

Only three Korea Racing Authority Trophy contenders went against the clock yesterday morning in preparation for the 1,200m Polytrack race, in which three South Korean gallopers will take part.

Trainer Alwin Tan's Nova Missile was not extended over 600m by last Sunday's Emirates Singapore Derby-winning jockey Oliver Placais in 41.2.

The four-time winner, who ran unplaced last start in the Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m, looked well.

Wonderful , who will be having his third start under trainer David Kok, looked pretty ordinary when running 600m in 41.9.

At his peak, the six-year-old Australian-bred reeled off five wins in a row for trainer Shane Baertschger.

The third Korea Racing Authority candidate to gallop was Siam Sapphire, who impressed in 37.5 on the right-handed Track 6.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old is on a roll, winning his last two starts, but unfortunately he is the third emergency acceptor in the race.

The South Korean equine trio took it easy yesterday morning. Approach did a little more by doing pace work after cantering one round, while Gakbyeolhan and Today just did cantering exercise. All three horses worked earlier than the local horses.