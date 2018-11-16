Forever Young needs more time

Nothing is forever and, in the case of Group One winner Forever Young, the Colonial Chief Stakes looks like being off the table.

That, after Forever Young finished last in a trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

His trainer, CT Kuah, said he was expecting more from his moneyspinner and, righfully so, felt disappointed when he plodded in last with Marc Lerner in the saddle.

The French jockey was equally stumped by the performance - or, in this case, the non-performance.

"It was my first time riding Forever Young. I know he's a Group 1 winner for CT, but he felt a bit flat when I asked him to go," said Lerner.

"He will improve from that trial, but for now it's up to the trainer to decide what he wants to do."

And CT is in no great hurry to bring his stable star back to the races.

A possible tilt at the last feature race of the Singapore season, the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over 1,600m on Dec 9 had been on the cards, with a lead-up race the preferred scenario, but Kuah must now give all of this a serious re-think.

"For sure, I'm not going to rush him," said the trainer. "He hurt his near front fetlock after his last trial in early April and I told Marc to take it easy with him in this one.

"I was looking at the Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m next Tuesday, but after Marc's feedback this morning, I will scratch him.

"Marc said he was not 100 per cent. We could have still gone for that race and used it as a race to top him off, but I'd rather wait, especially after the fetlock injury.

"In any case, I will step up on his work and maybe think about giving him another trial before deciding for sure if he is to run in the Colonial Chief."

Last year, Forever Young won the Group 1 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) and followed it up with a victory in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,800m.

His earnings so far have exceeded the half a million dollar mark.

That, from four wins, a second, two thirds and a fourth.

Forever Young has not raced since his unplaced run in the Group 3 Committee's Prize run over the mile in March.