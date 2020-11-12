In form, he Sure Will Do it back to back

Sure Will Do rushing up on the outside to beat Broadway Success in the second trial on Tuesday morning.

If you had the television set tuned to the Racing Channel on Oct 3, you would have been impressed with a first-timer named Sure Will Do.

As his name seemed to suggest, he sure as ever did his connections proud when winning on debut.

Not forgetting the punters, who formed snaking queues at betting shops to place their bets on this "sure thing".

Sure Will Do did not disappoint. He had, the previous week, trialled like a winner and he brought that form to the races.

He led from barrier rise to beat another talent named Miej by almost three lengths over 1,200m.

Miej would, in his next start, win a similar sort of race in good fashion.

As for Sure Will Do, he rested on his laurels until Tuesday morning, when trainer Stephen Gray sent his charge to the trials.

And yet again, he had a "1" preceding his name.

Aside from that win on debut, it was the fourth of four trials going back to July 21 that he had taken by the scruff of the neck.

But, while the others were easily accounted for, Sure Will Do had his work cut out for him on Tuesday.

Instead of surging to the front, he was kept handy in third spot as Broadway Success and a newcomer, Mini Force X, showed the way.

Sure Will Do loomed at the 200m mark, but it was only in the last stride that he pipped Broadway Success to the prize.

However, his time of 60.54sec for the 1,000m was the fastest he had ever managed in four romps over the trip.

While it was apprentice jockey Simon Kok who did the steering when winning that race last month, it was Vlad Duric in the saddle at Tuesday morning's hit-out.

A four-year-old son of Per Incanto, Sure Will Do did not come cheap at the sales.

He went under the hammer for NZ$210,000 (S$193,000) as a yearling and arrived at Gray's yard in December last year.

Sure Will Do is a horse going places and, when he does face the starter again, he should readily and easily make it two from two.

Also at the trials, we saw a good show from Sun Conqueror.

No doubt beaten rather comprehensively by Fairy's Wing in the fourth trial of the morning, Sun Conqueror was never really asked to do too much by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who looked happy to enjoy that sedan-chair ride.

Fairy's Wing took the honours in 61.37sec, while Sun Conqueror took second in 61.58.

A last-start winner over the 1,700m, he goes over the same trip on Sunday.

Although it has been said that Class 5 horses rarely win back-to-back races, this could be an exception to the rule.

Trainer Desmond Koh has got his charge holding form and looking good. That said, the trainer, like the horse, is on a good run.

On Saturday, Koh picked up a nice double with Lady Fast and Solo Sun.

Sun Conqueror could keep the ball rolling.