In-form Kilindini looks good for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) WARRIOR TIGER was narrowly beaten at handicap level last time and, on that form, should go close back in a maiden.

(3) AL BRAGGA, (5) RADIANT LOVE and (6) WINTER OASIS could pose a threat if building on improved recent efforts.

(9) HELLO TOMORROW who could make her presence felt in receipt of weight from her male rivals.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) KILINDINI is held in the highest regard and is bred to improve over this trip, so could complete his hat-trick.

(7) COUNT JACK could also have more to offer over the extra distance and is a threat.

(2) ROCKIN' RINGO is closely matched with that rival.

(3) WILD COAST has some form and could place.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) STILL TAPPIN and (11) THE VOW produced smart debut efforts. Both should improve with the benefit of that experience.

(4) RETAIL THERAPY finished ahead of that pair and so warrants respect.

(3) LOOKS LIKEMAGIC disappointed last time out but will be competitive.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) ELUSIVE FORTUNE is in fine form and could be the one to follow.

(1) SUMMER MOON should improve after a pleasing comeback run and is weighted to pose a threat to the progressive (7) ROSALIE RUNS who won a similar race over track and trip last time.

(8) MANINGI INDABA is dangerous and can surprise.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) KHOPESH wore down (1) SAINT WEST over 2,400m to win on his handicap debut. Both are likely to feature again.

(7) SNOWY MOUNTAIN is closely matched with the latter.

(5) SIR MICHAEL'S last-start success is working out well, so he gets the nod.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) TEMPLE GRAFIN acquitted herself well at the highest level during the KZN season, having beaten (4) SANTA CLARA and Group 1 winner (5) SILVANO'S PRIDE when racing fresh.

(7) STAR FIGHTER has weight to carry but is race fit and could pose a threat on her Diana Stakes form.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) ROCKET GIRL was unlucky not to have finished closer last time, so must be retained.

(3) HAMMIE'S FAN and (2) FOREST FIELD remain consistent and can get a look in.

(4) FERRARI RED wasn't disgraced under a big weight last time and can fare better in this, while (8) TRANSCEND has plenty scope to improve.