In-form Lady Of Liberty can get her hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) THE CONTRACTOR finished a length in front of (13) THE EIGHTH LORD and both are improving with experience.

(3) CHAMPINGATTHEBIT wasn't disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

He was just behind (9) PFORZHEIM who sports blinkers now and looks sure to enjoy the extra.

Watch newcomers especially (2) BLUE MOON CITY and (5) EXPRESSION SESSION.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) MYNAGE eased in the betting on debut but ran a close second. She looks good.

(7) POWDER PUFF was not striding out at her last start.

(4) JAVA HOUSE was only a head back after a slow start on debut.

(3) CLOTH OF ICE also started slowly and finished a few lengths further back.

(9) SWISS BANK wasn't disgraced on debut and will enjoy the extra.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) MALVERN hasn't been far off in all four starts to date and could get off the mark.

(2) INCOGNITO did well after a rest but needs to confirm. She holds (10) SAMOA and (12) BIRDWATCHER on that effort.

(4) DARK SONG could get into the picture if behaves.

(7) PASCHALS SAMORE and (1) BLESSED RAIN are more for the short list.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(13) SHADOW CREEK comes off a break, sports blinkers now and if ready will be thereabouts.

(2) INTOTHEMYSTIC races before this and the form must be updated.

(1) ROOIPOORT comes off a rest but could get into the money. Watch stable companions and newcomers (15) SEEHAAM and (16) SENESCENCE, both are above average.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) RIVERSTOWN looks thrown in here. He appears to have made no improvement sporting blinkers but either way should be hard to beat.

(3) RUSSIAN BEAT looks likely to follow him home under the conditions.

(4) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS looks well above average and will be tested here after an impressive maiden win.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) LADY OF LIBERTY loves this track and is looking to complete a hat-trick. She could extend her unbeaten record here to four.

(7) SALLY CALLED is a strong frontrunner and could be a danger if allowed to lead.

(3) TARTAN DANCER has ability and could double up especially if the going is soft.

(10) MISS KHALIFA will run on if covered early.

(2) HEART OF A LEGEND and (11) KISUMU can get into the mixnd must be given serious consideration when planning those quartet bets..

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) NORDIC REBEL is in form and the combo is on a hat-trick. He beat (2) BIEN VENUE by 1.75 lengths, but is 2.5kg worse off. It could get close.

(4) THE RISING LEGEND was well beaten in the same race but will be cherry ripe now.

(3) GREENWOOD DRIVE runs well fresh and could get away. The remaining four runners could all get into the mix.