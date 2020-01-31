In-form Lloyd George can come out on top

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) LADY QUIN could improve at this racing centre.

(10) SLOANE was nervous and green on her good debut. She should go close to winning.

(5) HERRIN ran well on debut and should contest the finish.

(3) CYBER SECURITY showed pace on debut and must be considered.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) HOOVES OF TROY may have needed his last two runs and could go close to winning with a weight that suits him.

(2) VERBARIUM has performed impressively on the Polytrack. His run on the turf was also good and he does have a winning chance.

(6) GLORY DAYS won on the Polytrack last time out but has also won on the turf. She should run well.

(3) BAYOU BOSS won well last time out but this is a tougher task.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) REAL RASCAL is building up a string of runner-up berths but he could win a weak race like this.

(1) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY needed his comeback run. It would not be a surprise if he runs well in this weak field.

(2) WHAT A PRINCE needs to do more to win but could earn some more money.

(3) CROISADE DE VERITE could improve and did have a saddle slip last time out.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) LLOYD GEORGE is in good form and can contest the top spot.

(2) PARA HANDY is doing well for trainer Tara Laing and won nicely over this course and distance last time out.

(4) GUN HILL is battling to regain winning form but did run way above his rating last time out.

(5) POMACEOUS battles to finish off his race but can place.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) CARLITA returns from a break but, if fit and well, she could win this.

(2) MARY O' REILLY is decent when in the mood and she has done well over this distance.

(3) OUTLANDOS D' AMOUR showed them a clean pair of heels over this course and distance last time around and can follow up.

(4) VIA SEATTLE does not always show her best but, if she does, she can go close.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(6) JUST MY STYLE won well over this course and distance last time out.

(9) FINLEY HILL can win.

(3) FRIKKIE is capable of better than her last run and could place.

(2) ONTENDERHOOKS is in good form and must be considered.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) AMERICAN LANDING was full of running last time out. This is a tougher field but he can follow up.

(2) EARTH HOUR makes his debut for trainer Juan Nel and his runners are in good form.

(1) MADAME SPEAKER is a class filly but does tend to find the 1,600m a bit far now. Although she is the one to beat, the opposition warrants respect.

(4) BOLD VIKING is unreliable but can place.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) NAN is clearly better than her last two runs would suggest. She has a winning chance.

(3) GREY MISTRESS is in good form and should go close to winning.

(2) ELUSIVE GREEN is holding form and can contest the finish yet again.

(4) ANNAMARIE makes her local debut and could improve.