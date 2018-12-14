In-form Oriental Tiger set to maul rivals in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) HIGHLAND HERO returns from a long break but could win.

(10) SEATTLE CHOICE ran very nicely on debut and does have a chance.

(1) IN THE NAVY needs to do more to win but could place.

(2) PLAYHOUSE MOUSE and (3) PEKING TYSON could improve in their new yards.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MALINDA is battling to win but does have a chance in this line-up.

(2) TREE OF LIFE is clearly a lot better than what she showed last time out and could be the surprise package of the race.

(3) DESERT WANDERER was well-beaten last week but might play a minor role.

(11) CONVENTION has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY was unlucky not to win last time out. Big chance.

(6) LLOYD GEORGE ran well on debut when second. He could be looking for this trip.

(3) MINDMYMOOOOD ran well last time out and could finish in the money again.

(2) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY is improving and does have a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(7) KLEVER KATHY is very brave and won her last two starts gallantly.

(9) MARCH MUSIC can win this.

(1) VIA SEATTLE has some fair recent form but she has not been as good as she was last year. Maybe being back on the turf will help her.

(2) SASSY LADY bounced back with a solid win on the turf last time out but will be giving weight to some talented younger fillies.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) CHRISTMAS CRACKER has yet to win after 15 starts but is holding her form well enough and could win this race.

(2) FINE LADY is better than her last run would suggest.

(5) BOLDNESS has found her best form recently and is not out of it.

(6) PETIPA could show vast improvement back on the turf.

Respect (7) HIPPIE TRAIL.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) WILD BRIER won very well last time out. Returning to his best form. He should win if he gets the longer distance.

(5) SHEET WEAVER will come on from his local debut and has a chance.

(7) GRANDISSIMO is distance-suited. Respect.

(1) FIRE IN THE BELLY tries this longer distance for the first time and is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) LATE AUTUMN likes this distance and is doing well in his new yard. Big chance.

(1) SEATTLE SWING has tended to be unreliable of late but is capable of winning this.

(5) COUNTRY ROCK put a poor penultimate run behind him when touched off last time out. From a good draw, he can go close.

(2) DESERT CHIEF could play a minor role.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) CHINA WOLF makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(1) SAMBA WITH SUZIE won nicely on debut which was on the turf. She did not show anything on the Polytrack last time out.

(2) CANDY CRUSH is battling for her fifth win but could contest the finish again.

(3) STRAWBERRY GIRL is a bit unreliable but did win well enough last time out.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) ORIENTAL TIGER is in good form and looks the one to beat.

(3) ALAMITO BAY may be at his best on the Polytrack but does have a winning chance.

(6) KINGSTON WARREN did pretty well when runner-up on the Polytrack last time out. He has a place chance.

(7) ZANZIBAR BEAT and (13) ORACLE KINGDOM are not out of it.