In-form Readysetglo looks primed to shine

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(1) LACONIA finished just in front of (2) SHEZAHOTTI in two recent marathon runs and could repeat the form.

(6) THERECANBEONLYONE has most scope for improvement and will be a serious challenger.

(4) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE has had enough chances but should be in the quartet.

(3) RITCHI and (5) FAREWELL BID jump up in distance.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(2) SERENDIPITY was cut last time and never got into it, however, on previous form she should make a bold bid.

(4) PASSION PEACH should now enjoy the extra and must be respected.

(5) EMPRESS ROCK claims 4kg and shouldn't be far off.

Top weight (1) SENECA FALLS could get into the mix.

(6) RATION MY PASSION can do better.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) BRIGTNUMBERTEN is honest and should again make his presence felt.

(6) PIDGEON ROCK comes off a maiden victory and has scope for improvement.

(1) GOLDEN LION had a breathing problem last time. He has been rested and could resume winning ways.

(5) GREASEPAINT could take home another cheque.

(2) TOKYO DRIFT could just need it.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) STOP FOR NOTHING showed marked improvement last time and should confirm with (6) EARTH SHAKER who can improve on debut.

(10) THE RIDDLER is improving with racing and should see out the mile.

(1) TIKA TAKA was coughing and could feature.

(4) WALTZING AL was all at sea on debut and will come on.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) READYSETGLO was runner-up in her last two and, if holds form, could open her account.

(9) MELLOW MUSIC needs to make up three lengths but has blinkers on now and could do it.

(10) SMILEY RIVER found no support when staying on to get close on debut. She will come on heaps.

(5) SEA LIKE GLASS finished in front of (4) ANAGRAM but is moody.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) WAQAAS is running well and finished 1.5 lengths in front of (10) RYDER last time. The latter is 1.5kg better off, sports blinkers now and could reverse positions.

(7) REVELATION is 2kg better off with Waqaas for two lengths so could get into the mix.

(6) PRINCE OF PROMISE races before this - watch the form.

(8) GRINDELWALD is looking to improve.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(6) PERFECT LIGHT won on the second time of asking and has plenty more to come. She gets 7.5kg from in form (1) DESTINYS GAME who should have no problem with the little extra.

(2) TOMBOLA won well last time and could go in again.

(3) ANGELIC APPEAL is capable but needs to be in the right mood.

Strong front runner (7) BEAUTIFUL SHAY could be found wanting late.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) BEFORE THE DAWN got it right sporting blinkers. She has more to offer and could go in again. The battle for minor money looks tricky where the form as changed over recently.

(5) QUEEN OF WAR finished three lengths in front of (6) CLAREMORRIS and 3.75 lengths ahead of (7) PHILLYDELPHIA last time.

(2) HARTLEYFIVE and (4) OTTAWA could make the frame.