Former top rookie Rehaizat reinstated

Former champion apprentice Tengku Rehaizat can ride in races again.

He is one of the three apprentice jockeys granted licences by the Singapore Turf Club, effective from Aug 1 to Dec 31.

The other two are Mohammad Nizar Mohammad Noor and Muhammad Yusoff Fadzli.

Rehaizat, 31, won the Singapore champion apprentice title in 2012. He rode at Kranji from 2010 to 2015, during which he booted home 82 winners from 797 rides.

He was disqualified for one year from August 2015 for his handling of Roan Ranger.

After serving his ban, he was relicensed as a senior track rider with his previous master, Desmond Koh.

At a recent hearing, the Singapore Turf Club licensing panel granted him an apprentice jockey's licence until the end of the year.

Rehaizat, who goes to scale at 54kg, will again be indentured to Koh.

Nizar and Yusoff will be indentured to trainer Saimee Jumaat.

Singaporean-born Nizar, 32, is a Singapore Training Academy for Racing track rider graduate. He has been a track rider for eight years, currently holding that position with Saimee.

He goes to scale at 50kg.

Malaysian-born Yusoff, 29, is a former Penang-based apprentice jockey attached to former trainer Ooi Chin Chin.

He has a record of two winners from 89 rides and is currently a track rider with Saimee.

He goes to scale at 51kg.