Fortune Changer bid

Quite often, a change of name brings quick success for horses.

Perhaps taking that route is last-start beaten $10 favourite The Executioner.

His connections, Define Stable, have renamed their horse aptly to Fortune Changer.

Hopefully, it could turn his luck around to score his first win from eight starts at Kranji.

For the record, the Jason Lim-trained five-year-old was also the beaten favourite on two other occasions - at the short price of $8 (second-up for a second) and $15 (third start for a sixth) - suggesting that he has ability.

Overall, his Kranji performances, since arriving from Australia with two wins and eight placings from 20 starts, have been noteworthy.

He has yet to run a bad race. He probably just needs a bit of luck to break through.

I made him my best bet in his last start on Oct 2, based on his creditable fourth behind Mr Malek in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m.

That would be too good for Class 4, but he could finish only fourth. But do note that he received a check in the running.

He finished just 3¼ lengths behind Sacred Judgement, who made it four wins in a row.

Leading trainer Mark Walker made a bold attempt to try for a straight five just a week later, but his charge found Ironchamp the one to beat. This form stands Fortune Changer in good stead.

In hindsight, Fortune Changer probably needed the run last start. Hence, he did not produce the acceleration as expected. There was a three-month break between his races and that was not ideal.

So, with the run under his belt, I will give him another chance to be my best bet again - in tomorrow's final of 11 events.

The booking of 2kg-claiming Iskandar Rosman should also help Fortune Changer in securing his first Kranji win. Then it will truly befit his name.