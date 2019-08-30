Four break 60sec at the trials0

Should you, in the coming weeks, happen to see the names Al Green and Surpass Natural in your racebooks, be sure to circle them with a bold red marker.

Then, walk up to the betting window and have a punt on them.

By my reckoning, both are running into a rich vein of form and both could help pad up your bank balance.

They were undoubtedly the stars at the trials yesterday morning, with the Stephen Gray-trained Al Green beating Leticia Dragon's young phenom Surpass Natural in a swiftly run 1,000m.

Seven-year-old Al Green clocked 59.36sec for the trip.

Half a length in arrears came Surpass Natural who was timed at 59.46sec.

For sheer consistency, third-placed Siam Vipasiri and Petite Voix, who took fourth spot, also went under the 60sec mark.

Al Green had Patrick Moloney on the reins while John Powell rode Surpass Natural.

Clearing the chutes cleanly, they allowed Petite Voix (Michael Rodd) to lead the procession.

Indeed, passing the 600m mark, Petite Voix had put four lengths on second-placed Kratos, with Al Green and Surpass Natural about nine lengths adrift.

Sacrificed at the altar of pacemaking, Petite Voix surrendered at the 250m mark. Likewise, Kratos.

Al Green, lurking and ever so ready, went to the front just as Surpass Natural showed up on the extreme outside.

In the run to the post, they had the trial to themselves and, from what they saw of their charges, Gray and Dragon must have been pleased as punch.

While Dragon has been brilliant with Surpass Natural, who is a superstar in the making, the same cannot be said of Al Green.

Just turned seven, he has been winless since January of last year. But, like I said, he is definitely getting into condition and he is certainly worth a punt next time out.

As for Surpass Natural, what are you waiting for? When he next faces the starter, join the queue, have a wager and then cheer him on to his fourth victory from - yes - four outings.