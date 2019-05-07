Four riders suspended

Jockeys Daniel Moor and Zuriman Zulkifli were handed four-day suspensions for careless riding at the just-concluded Singapore race meetings on Friday and Sunday.

Both suspensions will take place with immediate effect until May 19.

Also suspended for three racedays were Callan Murray and apprentice jockey CK Ng. Both also pleaded guilty to careless riding.

Moor, a 35-year-old Australian, was riding Strap Marks in Race 4 on Friday when, approaching the 150m mark of the 1,200m sprint on turf, he allowed his mount to shift outwards when insufficiently clear of other runners.

At that time, he was riding Strap Marks with the whip. As a result of Strap Marks shifting out, Montoya, ridden by Glen Boss, had to be severely checked.

The racing stewards acknowledged that Moor had made an effort to try and straighten his mount but that was when the incident had already occurred.

Straps Marks, the $15 favourite, eventually finished fourth, while Montoya finished in ninth spot.

As for Zuriman, he pleaded guilty to careless riding when astride My Friends in Race 10 on Sunday.

SHIFT INWARDS

The 33-year-old Malaysian had, when the runners were approaching the 1,200m mark of the 1,400m race, permitted his mount to shift inwards.

That left no room for two runners on his inside.

They were Runfinnrun and Life Is Gamble. As a result, Moor on Runfinnrun had to be checked.

Murray pleaded guilty to carless riding astride Broadway Success in the opening event on Friday night.

Near the 1,200m mark, he allowed his mount to move inwards. In doing so, he left insufficient room for two runners. Clarton Palace and Racing Talent had be be checked.

The matter of penalty was set aside for Murray to make further submissions and, on Sunday, when deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

The 22-year-old South African rider was suspended for three racedays and he will miss the action on May 10, 12 and 17.

Ng also pulled a three-day suspension for his ride on Natural Impulse in Race 5 on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards when insufficiently clear of Perfect Commando.

This resulted in the horse having to be checked.

He copped a three-day riding suspension but, since he had already been booked to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will take effect from May 13 until May 25.