Four riders suspended

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman is suspended for two race days.

JOCKEY ZYRUL NOR AZMAN

Suspended for two Singapore race days, from Sept 19 to Oct 2, for careless riding on Our Showcase in Saturday's Race 2.

JOCKEY DANNY BEASLEY

Suspended for one Singapore race day, from Sept 19 to 25, for careless riding on Lim's Denali in Saturday's Race 4.

JOCKEY MARK EWE

Suspended for one Singapore race day, from Sept 19 to 25, for careless riding on Arion Success in Saturday's Race 5.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY JERLYN SEOW

Suspended for one Singapore race day, from Sept 12 to 18, for careless riding on Kiss Your Song in Saturday's Race 11.