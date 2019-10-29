Four suspended, A'Isisuhairi appeals

JOCKEY J AZZOPARDI

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Oct 28 until Nov 8

Offence: Careless riding on Summer Glitter in Race 6 on Friday

JOCKEY CS CHIN

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 4 to Nov 15

Offence: Careless riding on Mystic Pride in Race 7 on Friday

JOCKEY I AZHAR

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 9 to Nov 17 (penalty to be served consecutively after the completion of an earlier suspension from Oct 26 to Nov 8)

Offence: Careless riding on Inherit in Race 7 on Friday

JOCKEY K A'ISISUHAIRI

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 4 to Nov 15

Offence: Careless riding on From The Navy in Race 2 on Oct 18.

Appeal: A'Isisuhairi has exercised his right of appeal against the decision of the stewards and the penalty imposed on him.

He has also applied to amend his plea from guilty to not guilty.

The appeal will be heard at a date to be fixed.