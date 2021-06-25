Fownes fends off Size

Caspar Fownes retains the upper hand in the Hong Kong trainers' championship tussle with John Size, after the two contenders shared a win each on a programme peppered with doubles at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

As Fownes and Size maintained the status quo, leaving Fownes with a seven-win lead with six meetings to go, Me Tsui claimed training honours on the night with Sky Treasure and Telecom Fighters to climb into the top eight on the table.

Size, the 11-time champion, narrowed the gap to half a dozen when Wild West Wing surged late for Karis Teetan to overhaul Super Commander in the Class 4 Magazine Gap Handicap over 1,000m.

But Fownes countered immediately with Green Luck in the Class 2 Bowen Handicap over 1,650m.

Fownes, who leads Size 75-68, pointed to Green Luck's affinity with the 1,650m course at the city circuit - where all six of the Australian import's triumphs have materialised.

"He's done really well that horse at this track. When the rain came today, he loves that sort of condition, so I'm very happy," said Fownes.

"He's done really well for us, I'm very proud of him and very happy for the owners.

"That's about him now (for 2020/21), we can't get much more improvement. He's getting older. But he's been a very good horse for connections and now he's worked his way into triple figures. It's a good achievement."

Joao Moreira, who notched a double to match the feats of Teetan and Vincent Ho, also acknowledged Green Luck's liking for Happy Valley.

"He just loves it here and he appreciates a little bit of the sting out of the track," said the Brazilian. "I never felt a doubt about him winning. He gave me the confidence that he would win at the top of the straight.

"He's a nice horse and I know he's not getting any younger, but I'm very convinced that he will still win more races."

Bristling with confidence after a quartet at Happy Valley's previous meeting, Teetan started Wednesday evening's meeting in style with victory aboard Sky Treasure in the first section of the Class 4 Middle Gap Handicap over 1,200m.

"He surprised me a little bit," said Tsui. "He won easier in Class 4 than he did in Class 5. It was good."

Tsui completed his brace when Moreira drove Telecom Fighters home in the Class 3 Kennedy Handicap over 1,650m.

"He likes Happy Valley," said Tsui, pointing to the The Brothers War gelding's third win at the course and distance in four starts.