Fownes - a Legend in his own right

Southern Legend racing away with his second successive $1.5 million Kranji Mile on Saturday. Behind him is the other Hong Kong horse, Singapore Sling, who finished third. Second was Blizzard, a former Hong Kong horse now racing in Singapore.

It was indeed a training feat by Caspar Fownes to bring Southern Legend back from a barren one year and a disappointing last-start sixth in Dubai to complete a back-to-back Kranji Mile victory on Saturday.

The three-time Hong Kong champion deserves all the accolades for a job well done.

His talented six-year-old had performed sub-par last time out on March 30 at Meydan in the Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m, but he did what was best for his stable star.

With temptation, he could have raced Southern Legend in the Group 1 Champions Mile at Sha Tin on April 28, the race Singapore Sling finished a splendid second to the world's top miler Beauty Generation, before coming to Singapore to finish third in Saturday's Kranji Mile.

Instead, Fownes gave Southern Legend a long break and freshened his charge up for his defence in Singapore's richest race.

The horse blossomed and, in Fownes' words post race, Southern Legend looked a treat in the final two days going into the Kranji Mile.

Singapore Sling, trained by Tony Millard, who sent out last year's Kranji Mile runner-up Horse Of Fortune, went into Saturday's race with better recent form. He looked the one to beat.

The Singapore-connected contender led and ran his heart out but could only finish third. Former Hong Kong-based Blizzard beat him for second place.

Champion Hong Kong jockey Zac Purton, for one, paid tribute to Fownes for rejuvenating Southern Legend for the Singapore challenge.

"I think Caspar had him in better form than last year and that's a great credit to him because the horse went to Dubai and was probably a little bit disappointing for us there," said the Australian.

"He's bounced back and produced probably a personal best run. Caspar's done a very good job."

Singapore, too, has been a favourite international hunting ground for the affable trainer. In 10 Group 1 raids here, he has won five, the other three being the now-defunct KrisFlyer International Sprint over 1,200m with Green Birdie (2010) and Lucky Nine (2013 and 2014).

Luck also played a crucial role for the two Hong Kong horses.

Southern Legend, who led all the way last year from the inner-most barrier, again drew a fabulous gate - No. 2 - and had an economical run from the shortest route home.

Singapore Sling was dealt a cruel blow, drawing the outer-most barrier of the 10 runners.

From that position, the best option was to spring forward and secure a good position - and that was what jockey Karis Teetan did. But, as luck would have it, no one else came up and Singapore Sling was probably left a reluctant leader.

"It's the bad gate. There was no other option but to go forward," said Millard's wife, Beverly, who looked after the horse all week.

"Karis said there was no pace on. If he takes a hold, he gets caught four wide, so he had to roll forward. He still did us proud with the way he fought on for third place."

Teetan said there was no speed in the race and there was nothing he could do.

"I was drawn outside and, when you come out two lengths clear across Southern Legend, I couldn't yank him back behind slow horses, so the only option was to let him go ," said the Hong Kong-based Mauritian.

"He was a little bit keen but it was just the draw. There was nothing faster than him to lead him. The horse was well. It was just the draw that killed us."

When Singapore Sling charged forward the way he did, Purton knew the Kranji Mile race was set up for him. He just bided his time right behind.

" I just knew from experience that he's not effective like that, so I was happy to let him go, let him use his energy and then wait for the last quarter to do our job. It set the race up for us," said Purton.

"Southern Legend travelled very well, he was in a lovely spot and I was happy the way the race unfolded."

With Beauty Generation dominating the mile ranks in Hong Kong, Fownes is looking towards the 2,000m Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup in December for Southern Legend.

"He's versatile, he's won from 1,200m and he ran a bottler in the (Hong Kong) Gold Cup at 2,000m, so when he's on his game, he's going to run a cracking race," he said.

Well, as for the local horses, we have to wait another year to try and beat the foreign horses in our own backyard. Keep our fingers crossed. Hope another Rocket Man comes along to do us proud again.