Freedman gives Harry the thumbs up

Come Saturday, jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim will be legged up on seven of trainer Lee Freedman's horses and it's a combination that you might want to give some serious consideration.

One of the horses "Harry" Kasim will ride is Mr Malek and that's a real lively one.

Especially since Freedman has plucked Mr Malek as one of his horses who have thrived during the lockdown.

Fast track back to March 20 and Mr Malek's last-start win. On the day, he had to share the spoils with a combative Makkem Lad.

That will to win may be given even more impetus if Freedman's positive appraisal of his development during the break is anything to go by.

"This break has not had many positives in general, but it did have some positive effect on some horses, and Mr Malek is one of them," said the 2018 Singapore champion trainer.

"He has adjusted very well to the break and seems to have come out in even better shape."

With Mr Malek having won all his races by racing handy, Freedman can expect the same racing pattern on Saturday.

As for jockey A'Isisuhairi, getting the seat on Mr Malek is a glowing endorsement to Freedman's confidence in the Malaysian rider.

Indeed, it's a combination which had begun trending just before the break and has grown exponentially since racing resumed on July 11.

The landscape in the Kranji riding ranks has changed dramatically since four expatriate jockeys returned to Australia in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, including Patrick Moloney who rode Mr Malek to two of Mr Malek's wins, not to mention John Powell, also a one-time winning partner, who is still on medical leave.

A former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey and multiple-Group winning jockey, A'Isisuhairi proved to be a more than able pair of hands to Freedman.

He rode Freedman's first post-Circuit Breaker winner, Nationality, doubling the score on Sunday with Minister.

The Freedman-A'Isisuhairi team will also be prominent in Race 7, where Nationality trots out to do battle with Inferno in the second division Class 3 race over 1,200m.

Then, in Race 12, there will surely be plenty of interest when the rider get on board Muraahib in that $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,100m on Polytrack.

"Harry helped us a lot during Covid-19. We have built up a good relationship and it's been rolling along," said Freedman.

"It's only normal we're sticking with him."