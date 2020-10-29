Freedman shows two more aces

Sun Marshal staving off stablemate Mr Clint (No. 4) in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Derby in July last year.

It was only yesterday that we pointed you in the direction of the Lee Freedman-trained Minister.

We noted, from Minister's work in the morning, that the form going into Saturday's $400,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup could not be faulted.

We are still standing by that assessment, but suggest that you take a long, keen look at two more of the trainer's runners - Mr Clint and Sun Marshal.

On a morning when trackwork was interrupted by thunder and lightning, they impressed.

Sent out together, they stopped the clock in 36.2sec.

Mr Clint had John Powell on the reins, while A'Isisuhairi Kasim was the pilot on Sun Marshal.

So, come Saturday, where are we to look?

The Oscar Racing Stable cannot be too disappointed with having to collect the runner-up cheque with Mr Malek in last Sunday's $400,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup.

Surely, they must have come to terms with the fact that, on the day, the Cliff Brown-trained Inferno was unbeatable.

Mr Clint will carry its silks on Saturday and, I reckon CK Phua and company will be hoping he comes through and delivers the silverware.

He is not without a hope. Indeed, I would give him a big chance.

The QE II Cup distance of 1,800m is not as tricky as, say, the mile.

Plain and simple, the nine-furlong trip is a stamina test.

You need to be a stayer of some repute in order to see out the trip.

Mr Clint ticks that box.

Flashback to last year's Singapore Gold Cup.

Mr Clint beat the daylights out of the opposition.

The million-dollar race was run over 2,000m and Mr Clint was merciless.

He was like Dirty Harry shooting the baddies. No quarter asked, no quarter given.

That said, Sun Marshal is in the same club.

By Sepoy, he can stay til' the cows come home.

He landed last year's Singapore Derby in style. He came from near-last on straightening to beat Mr Clint, who had also produced a huge run over the final 300m.

The stablemates - Minister, included - will again cross swords on Saturday, in what looks to be quite an interesting QE II Cup.

But do not rule out a Freedman trifecta.

On the undercard, you might want to give Big Hearted a second glance.

He did not go against the clock yesterday morning. Instead, his work was confined to a cantering and a spot of pace work.

Still, he caught the eye. However, there is a question mark hanging over his ability to handle the 1,800m in Race 7.

A winner of four races from 10 starts, this will be his first attempt in a race further than a mile.

However, we know that in all his races, he lives up to his name. And he did come from a fair way back when running fourth to Inferno in the 1,400m Singapore Classic in August.

Do not leave him out of your calculations.