Freedman on a treble high

Circuit Mission (No. 3) with jockey Callan Murray astride, battling it out to the end with Wolf Warrior (No. 1, with jockey Michael Rodd) in Race 7 to complete trainer Lee Freedman's hat-trick at Kranji on Sunday.

It takes a remarkable man to conjure up a remarkable feat. And, at the Singapore Racecourse, there's none more remarkable than that legendary Australian trainer, Lee Freedman.

What did he do, you ask? Well, like a volcano lying dormant, Freedman rumbled and roared at the just-concluded Easter Sunday meeting.

The 62-year-old entered three horses for the day's racing and came away with a 100 per cent scorecard. Sure, it has happened before - but it's still nice to get three from three.

It's been out of character but the champion trainer has been quiet over the first quarter of the season.

Indeed, he had come into Sunday's show in 11th spot among the trainers. But that's now history. His treble, which brought up his 12th winner, has catapulted him to seventh and, now that he is on the move, the rest had better beware.

Freedman's treble trot began with Super Dynasty in Race 3 before he doubled up with Crouching Sun two races later. And, with Circuit Mission being his final runner for the day, the perfect score was his to lose.

And, as we now know, he didn't.

Circuit Mission, one of the more exciting gallopers at Kranji, was class personified in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the mile.

The expensive import had the Kranji faithful on their feet when he engaged in a furious duel with Wolf Warrior over the concluding stages.

Stuck together like Siamese twins, they hit the line as one with Circuit Mission getting the verdict by a nose.

Callan Murray had ridden a race like his life depended on it - and it was worth every drop of sweat.

Freedman was going home with the contented smile of someone who had not tasted defeat the whole day, but admitted that he wished it was achieved with much less trepidation.

"Circuit Mission is a work in progress, but one thing I'd like to see him improve in is not to win by giving me a heart attack again," he said jokingly.

"He is not the finished goods yet, but he still showed a lot of fight against the heavily backed horse (Wolf Warrior).

"I've had a few High Chaparrals in Australia, and I saw what I would like to see him do when he attacked the line.

"He idled when he got to the front. He's done this before, but he will keep improving."

Murray confirmed that Circuit Mission, a four-year-old by High Chapparal - was a "thinker" but, once Wolf Warrior went past him, it got his juices flowing again.

A two-time winner in England when racing as Curiosity and prepared by Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer, Circuit Mission has now taken his local record to two wins and one third from four starts.

Circuit Mission is also among the 17 local nominations for the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 25.