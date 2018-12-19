Freedman's impressive debut winner has trained on

Heliosphere is a horse to follow when the new Singapore racing season resumes on Jan 1.

Trained by Lee Freedman, who was crowned Singapore champion trainer in his first season, Heliosphere showed in his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning that he will be hard to beat again in his next start.

The four-year-old Australian-bred packed plenty of oomph when he reeled off 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in a swift 36.6sec. He has certainly made huge improvement with his debut win.

All gallops were on Track 6 as the main Polytrack is still being refurbished. Trackwork has picked up steam again with many horses out against the clock yesterday morning, after a short lull following the final day of the 2018 season last Sunday week.

Heliosphere lived up to his trial-winning form on Dec 2, when jockey Craig Grylls brought the handsome bay galloper to come from around midfield to beat Copacabana over the Polytack 1,200m.

It was a noteworthy victory, as it was not easy winning first-up over 1,200m on the Poly surface. But Heliosphere did it with aplomb, suggesting he is a horse destined for better things.

Punters who followed the smart money were duly rewarded with a $10 win payout. After all, Heliosphere showed great promise by winning both his trials impressively. There was no smoke without fire.

In his first on Nov 8, he scored by 21/2 lengths and clocked 1min 00.61sec for the Poly 1,000m. He then made it two-up on Nov 22 with a 31/4-length victory in 1min 00.40sec.