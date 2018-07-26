Freedman's youngsters entertain

Trainer Lee Freedman introduced two exciting youngsters at the trials on Tuesday morning and it will be interesting to see them strut their stuff when they eventually get to the races.

Crouching Sun won the opener in a nice time of 61.41sec while Sun Ares took the third of four trials which he won in 62.83sec.

In the opening trial, the starter got them off on level terms and when they had settled, it was Tavito who led from Crouching Sun and Clarton Fortune.

Tavito was looking good when they straightened but jockey Craig Grylls must have known he had a fight on his hands as Crouching Sun - ridden by Daniel Moor - loomed up threateningly.

Morpheus also joined in the fray and they were three in a line with 100m to travel.

Moor then pulled out all the stops and soon had the better of Tavito.

The three-year-old from Freedman's yard then lengthened strides to win by a comfortable half length.

To his credit, the KS Tan-trained Tavito stayed on well to hold second with Morpheus a long third.

Then, in the third trial of the morning, Freedman's newcomer Sun Ares - while appearing to race greenly - had too much in the tank and he teased his way to a nice victory.

Jumping cleanly from the innermost gate, apprentice R Iskandar didn't have an easy time on the three-year-old son of Lonhro who raced ungenerously over the length of the back stretch.

However, when he finally got down to the nitty-gritty, he did look like a good horse.

Chased by Al Green, the mount of Vlad Duric, Mr Spielberg (Grylls) and Alibi, who was ridden by Glen Boss, Sun Ares showed fighting spirit.

With Chairman, also from Freedman's yard, coming into the picture after sitting near last early, Sun Ares dug in and claimed the trial with a length to spare.

Al Green, trained by Stephen Gray, stayed on for second with Mr Spielberg happy to settle for third. Chairman - ridden by Moor - turned in a good performance to run fourth.

Both Sun Ares and Crouching Sun are owned by TK Cheng Stable and both were having their first trials at Kranji.

Also on Tuesday, we saw Top Knight score a fighting win over Smooth Operator in the final trial of the morning. He eventually prevailed by a shorthead.

Prepared for the races by Michael Clements, Top Knight covered the 1,000m in 1:01.84sec.

Just a two-year-old, it was Top Knight's second trial. He finished third - soundly beaten by Glengallon on July 7.

He is owned by the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable.