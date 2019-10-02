Racing

Friday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 02, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Sun General * (J Azzopardi) 39.1. Extra Win (I Saifudin) 39.8. Pioneer Seven 40. Super Emperor * (S John) 36.8.

Monday: Keng Mak Mak (AB Riduan) 36.1. Lincoln Moonlight * 37.9. Classified (N Zyrul) 38.1. Royal Pavilion * 37.7. Lim's Ripple 38.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Lim's Shot * (M Lerner) 41. Dream Comes True 37.4. Galaxy Star * (M Kellady) 37.1. Northern Sun (JP van der Merwe) 35.8. Mr Coppola * (Azzopardi) 39.1. River Golden 39.6. Pearl King barrier/35.7. Atlantean (Saifudin) 42.1. Reign 42.9.

Monday: Altair * (Merwe) 36.1. Despacito 37.3. Magnum Force 38.8.

Racing

Sunday's Kranji trackwork

Related Stories

Pindus has his eye on the prize

Trial winner Dispicable can win from good draw

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M:

Lincoln County 40.1. Southern Dragon (J See) 38.8. Thomas De Lago * (M Ewe) barrier/36.4. Well Deserved 43.1.

Monday: Petite Voix (K A'Isisuhairi) 40. Mach * (WH Kok) 41.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M:

First Choice 42.5. Star Bullet (John) pace work.My Gold gallop. Forever Good 40.1.

Monday: Soldado (Kellady) 37.9. Uncle Lucky (Zyrul) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M:

Lim's Rhythm (Riduan) barrier/36.2. Flying Yellow 41.1. Sha Na Na 37.4.

Monday: Atlantic Fox (MM Firdaus) 34.9. O'Reilly Star * 38.3. Official * 38.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M:

Sugartime Jazz 39. Vesontio * (J Powell) 38.2. Hephaestus (Merwe) 41.6. Southern Glory (A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Miss Michelle (Merwe) 39.8. Shangani (L Beuzelin) galloped. Success Street pace work. She's The One (Saifudin) 45.8. Golden Explorer 40.8.

Monday: Prince Pegasus (CK Ng) 37.8. Dragonite * (Zyrul) 37.9.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M:

Come And Take All 38.6. Everybody Happy 45. Wild Bee (Ewe) 40.1. Glenafton 40.9. High Limit * (Lerner) 37.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M:

Solitaire (B Woodworth) 44.4. My Miracle (Powell) 41.6. Prince Ferdinand 41.9. Zahir (Zyrul) 38.1. Yellow Jade Horse 40.3. Top Banana canter/34.7.

Monday: Broadway Success (R Zawari) 37.9. Bring Me Joy (A'Isisuhairi) 35.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Delaware * (Azzopardi) 40.5. Jiuyi (Saifudin) 36.1. Phaxe (T Krisna) 38.5. Rocket Winner 37.8. Rumble 40.2. You Are Special (Woodworth) 40.1.

Monday: Top Of The Line 42.9.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING