Friday's Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Sun General * (J Azzopardi) 39.1. Extra Win (I Saifudin) 39.8. Pioneer Seven 40. Super Emperor * (S John) 36.8.

Monday: Keng Mak Mak (AB Riduan) 36.1. Lincoln Moonlight * 37.9. Classified (N Zyrul) 38.1. Royal Pavilion * 37.7. Lim's Ripple 38.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Lim's Shot * (M Lerner) 41. Dream Comes True 37.4. Galaxy Star * (M Kellady) 37.1. Northern Sun (JP van der Merwe) 35.8. Mr Coppola * (Azzopardi) 39.1. River Golden 39.6. Pearl King barrier/35.7. Atlantean (Saifudin) 42.1. Reign 42.9.

Monday: Altair * (Merwe) 36.1. Despacito 37.3. Magnum Force 38.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M:

Lincoln County 40.1. Southern Dragon (J See) 38.8. Thomas De Lago * (M Ewe) barrier/36.4. Well Deserved 43.1.

Monday: Petite Voix (K A'Isisuhairi) 40. Mach * (WH Kok) 41.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M:

First Choice 42.5. Star Bullet (John) pace work.My Gold gallop. Forever Good 40.1.

Monday: Soldado (Kellady) 37.9. Uncle Lucky (Zyrul) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M:

Lim's Rhythm (Riduan) barrier/36.2. Flying Yellow 41.1. Sha Na Na 37.4.

Monday: Atlantic Fox (MM Firdaus) 34.9. O'Reilly Star * 38.3. Official * 38.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M:

Sugartime Jazz 39. Vesontio * (J Powell) 38.2. Hephaestus (Merwe) 41.6. Southern Glory (A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Miss Michelle (Merwe) 39.8. Shangani (L Beuzelin) galloped. Success Street pace work. She's The One (Saifudin) 45.8. Golden Explorer 40.8.

Monday: Prince Pegasus (CK Ng) 37.8. Dragonite * (Zyrul) 37.9.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M:

Come And Take All 38.6. Everybody Happy 45. Wild Bee (Ewe) 40.1. Glenafton 40.9. High Limit * (Lerner) 37.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M:

Solitaire (B Woodworth) 44.4. My Miracle (Powell) 41.6. Prince Ferdinand 41.9. Zahir (Zyrul) 38.1. Yellow Jade Horse 40.3. Top Banana canter/34.7.

Monday: Broadway Success (R Zawari) 37.9. Bring Me Joy (A'Isisuhairi) 35.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Delaware * (Azzopardi) 40.5. Jiuyi (Saifudin) 36.1. Phaxe (T Krisna) 38.5. Rocket Winner 37.8. Rumble 40.2. You Are Special (Woodworth) 40.1.

Monday: Top Of The Line 42.9.