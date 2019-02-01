Friday's South Africa preview

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Of those that have raced before, (6) FAIRYLAND, (7) FLAME UP and (11) SCARBOROUGH FAIR have winning chances but do not be surprised if the winner is a newcomer.

Trainer Gavin Smith has two newcomers and both (1) ALAASKAN FATE and (3) COMET PATH could be ready to win.

Tara Laing sends out a Captain Al filly in (2) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY and she deserves respect.

Watch also (9) MENDOCINO as well.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ALL THE SEVENS returns from a short break and could improve for his new trainer.

(9) DANCING IN SEATTLE may have just needed her last run and, if fitter this time, she can win a race like this.

(2) KING WINTER improved in his new yard and can earn some more money.

Stable companion (10) PRESS RELEASE returns from a lengthy break and is not out of it.

(13) MELANDIA disappointed on the Polytrack.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

Trainer Justin Snaith has a very strong hand on this card and his maiden (1) PHILANDER can step up on two modest efforts and beat a weak field.

(2) WOOD FOR THE TREES makes his local debut and could make vast improvement.

(3) BOLD CALL hasbeen disappointing but might place.

(4) WINGSOVERTHECLOUDS is lightly raced andcould improve.

(5) CONQUERING KING and (7) HIPPIE TRAIL can finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) CASUAL DIAMOND is another strong runner for Snaith Racing. This Var filly was not disgraced when runner-up behind Straat Kind at Kenilworth last time out and is weighted to make amends.

(2) PEPPER OAK has good and bad days but could finish in the money.

The Australian-bred filly (3) QUICK GLIMPSE has been unbeaten for trainer Alan Greeff and is well suited to this track and distance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) THE HIGHWAY MAN won a nice race last time out on the Polytrack but does meet (7) MARCH MUSIC at terms that suit the filly. They should fight it out though.

(2) FALCON ROCK returns from a rest that saw him being gelded and he could improve.

(5) TYRIAN makes the trip from Cape Town, so deserves respect although not well weighted.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) COYOTE CREEK is at the top of his game and is looking for a hat-trick after a couple of nice wins.

(1) LARRY JACK was full of running when winning on his local debut and may have more wins in the tank.

(3) SEVILLE disappointed last time out after winning well on his local debut.

(4) THE CAT could earn some money.

(5) AFRICAN MESSIAH has improved with the blinkers.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) STAR CHESTNUT was caught a bit out of his ground last time out but that field was decent and he did run well over this course and distance before that. He could be the right one.

(2) UNION JACK has been a bit hit and miss but does have a winning chance.

(3) AFRIKABURN is better than his last run and could finish in the money.

(4) LAWS OF SUCCESSION has ability and can also place.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) VIVA LE BLEU was full of running on the Polytrack last time out. If reproducing that form on the turf now, she is the one to beat.

(10) STREET GAZE is usually not far behind and can win a race like this.

(1) THERMOCLINE has a place chance.

(6) KEEP THE FAITH is better than her last run and could earn some money.

Respect (12) STREAM OF KINDNESS.