Friday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 13 Kisumu ($15-$8)
2nd 3 My Kingdom ($8)
3rd 5 Latest Craze ($8)
4th 4 Bartholomeus
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (3-13) $6, (5-13) $8, (3-5) $10
Tierce $111
Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Bravo One, 9 Jumpin Jack Flash, 12 Passionate Lad
RACE 2
1st 8 Empress Josephine ($9-$5.10)
2nd 14 Tahitian Orana ($10)
3rd 1 Oceans Pride ($10)
4th 5 Rock Of Madeira
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (8-14) $8, (1-8) $9, (1-14) $15
Tierce $91
Trio $28
Quartet $720, ($860 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Debbie Goes West, 15 Chloes Mambo
RACE 3
1st 6 Smiley River ($39-$12)
2nd 16 Riqaaby ($10)
3rd 10 Miss Cap Mala ($22)
4th 14 Infinity Blue
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (6-16) $11, (6-10) $47, (10-16) $42
Tierce $647
Trio $143
Quartet No winner ($1,098 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Gimme A Rock Star, 9 Irish Dame
RACE 4
1st 1 Sell High ($21-$6)
2nd 7 Our Man In Havana ($8)
3rd 2 Poppycock ($12)
4th 3 Turf Master
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (1-7) $11, (1-2) $11, (2-7) $14
Tierce $75
Trio $28
Quartet No winner ($1,368 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Intergalactic Star, 16 Master Daniel, 18 Verdi
RACE 5
1st 10 Captain Flynt ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Zeal And Zest ($37)
3rd 7 Hidden Agenda ($10)
4th 6 Corrido
Forecast $63
Place Forecast (1-10) $23, (7-10) $7, (1-7) $47 Tierce $477 Trio $171
Quartet No winner ($2,242 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 9 Youcanthurrylove ($25-$10)
2nd 1 At Hand ($6)
3rd 5 Peace Call Me ($67)
4th 4 Podcast
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (5-9) $95, (1-5) $44
Tierce $1,708
Trio $532
Quartet No winner ($3,966 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Fly Away ($8-$5.10)
2nd 7 Tropic Sun ($6)
3rd 6 Miss Boomerang (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Mercer Girl
Forecast $2.50
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $18
Trio $4
Quartet $23
Scratchings: 2 Phillydelphia, 4 True Charm, 5 Singforafa, 8 Allyouneedislove, 9 Sapphire Rock
