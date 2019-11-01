Racing

Friday's South Africa Results

Nov 01, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 13 Kisumu ($15-$8)

2nd 3 My Kingdom ($8)

3rd 5 Latest Craze ($8)

4th 4 Bartholomeus

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (3-13) $6, (5-13) $8, (3-5) $10

Tierce $111

Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Bravo One, 9 Jumpin Jack Flash, 12 Passionate Lad

RACE 2

1st 8 Empress Josephine ($9-$5.10)

2nd 14 Tahitian Orana ($10)

3rd 1 Oceans Pride ($10)

4th 5 Rock Of Madeira

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (8-14) $8, (1-8) $9, (1-14) $15

Tierce $91

Trio $28

Quartet $720, ($860 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Debbie Goes West, 15 Chloes Mambo

RACE 3

1st 6 Smiley River ($39-$12)

2nd 16 Riqaaby ($10)

3rd 10 Miss Cap Mala ($22)

4th 14 Infinity Blue

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (6-16) $11, (6-10) $47, (10-16) $42

Tierce $647

Trio $143

Quartet No winner ($1,098 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Gimme A Rock Star, 9 Irish Dame

RACE 4

1st 1 Sell High ($21-$6)

2nd 7 Our Man In Havana ($8)

3rd 2 Poppycock ($12)

4th 3 Turf Master

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (1-7) $11, (1-2) $11, (2-7) $14

Tierce $75

Trio $28

Quartet No winner ($1,368 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Intergalactic Star, 16 Master Daniel, 18 Verdi

RACE 5

1st 10 Captain Flynt ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Zeal And Zest ($37)

3rd 7 Hidden Agenda ($10)

4th 6 Corrido

Forecast $63

Place Forecast (1-10) $23, (7-10) $7, (1-7) $47 Tierce $477 Trio $171

Quartet No winner ($2,242 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Youcanthurrylove ($25-$10)

2nd 1 At Hand ($6)

3rd 5 Peace Call Me ($67)

4th 4 Podcast

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (5-9) $95, (1-5) $44

Tierce $1,708

Trio $532

Quartet No winner ($3,966 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Fly Away ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 Tropic Sun ($6)

3rd 6 Miss Boomerang (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Mercer Girl

Forecast $2.50

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $18

Trio $4

Quartet $23

Scratchings: 2 Phillydelphia, 4 True Charm, 5 Singforafa, 8 Allyouneedislove, 9 Sapphire Rock

