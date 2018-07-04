Friends Of Ka Ying could be too smart

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 SHOWING CHARACTER returns to Happy Valley, a course where he has generally produced his best form. He's never won over this C & D but he's well-suited in Class 5 and should be charging late.

10 CARRY TO WIN ran well at his only C & D effort. He has an awkward draw but, if he can find a position, he should be a chance.

9 RUGBY DIAMOND is a difficult horse to assess. If he can break on terms from gate three and get to his favoured leading position, he can stick around for a long way.

2 PEACE ON EARTH can finish in the placings.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 SPARKLING SWORD looked to be rounding into form before a last-start failure. The return to Matthew Chadwick looks a plus. If he can get somewhere near the speed, this horse will be tough to run down.

4 OPEN HOUSE ran home into second last time out, producing his first real hint of form in Hong Kong. This trip should suit better and he can't be overlooked.

9 GOLD VELVET was a dominant winner down in Class 5, but found absolutely nothing last time out. He's a chance again but he's difficult to assess.

11 VICTORY FOLLOW ME has no weight on his back and he's not the worst.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 ROMAN ODYSSEY drops to Class 4 for the first time. He has shown some hints of talent up in grade and Zac Purton is a notable booking.

5 DR RACE shapes as a good chance from a better draw, even if he is probably better at the 1,000m. He won't have to do much work, it will more be a matter of the gaps appearing at the right time.

11 FORMULA GALORE disappointed last time out. However, if he can return to his form, especially now from a better draw with Joao Moreira in the saddle, he's a chance.

8 LUNAR ZEPHYR is a place hope yet again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 AMAZING RACE returned to turf last start and ran well. Stepping up to 1,200m suits and, while it does seem odd that Zac Purton is not retaining the ride, his championship rival Joao Moreira has a good chance of scoring a win.

6 NOBLE DELIGHT improved to win last time out at his fourth start. He will likely push forward again and he's a chance once more.

1 PEACE N PROSPERITY is racing well enough and he's not without a hope.

8 TELECOM MAN is mixing his form but he could place.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

5 HAPPY ROCKY ran home well at Sha Tin last time out. He is a better Happy Valley horse and, although he might be looking for 2,200m these days, he's a chance of taking his trainer Almond Lee one step closer to the minimum win benchmark.

10 AEROLUMINANCE has never been able to win in Class 4, while he's only been able to place once from 16 starts. Still, he won well last time out.

7 ULTIMATE DREAM is improving and a win is near. He's a contender.

6 MIDNITE PROMISE is out of form since winning in April, but Joao Moreira takes the ride and he could get into the placings.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 ZERO HEDGE crossed to lead from a wide gate last start. From a better draw, he should enjoy a cosier run and he should be hard to beat under Joao Moreira.

2 SHANGHAI MASTER is racing consistently. He steps out for the first time in two months with Zac Purton taking his first ride aboard the Listed winner from Western Australia.

12 SUPER LEADER has another good draw and he should be around the mark.

10 BULB ELITE has placed at his last two starts and it appears that a first Hong Kong win is near.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 FRIENDS OF KA YING hasn't lived up to his G1-winning juvenile form in Australia, winning only once from 30 starts in Hong Kong. Still, from a good gate and, with Zac Purton aboard, he looks one of the bets of the night.

3 SUPER FORM is always a chance at this course and distance and Joao Moreira is a positive booking.

7 LET'S TAKE IT EASY may be on his mark, but he deserves another chance from a good draw.

11 HIGH SPIRIT has shown better signs at his last two starts and he could place at odds.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 WINNING FAITH has been racing well this season, winning three races over this C & D. He backs up from a fair run over 1,800m last week and this appears an easier race. He'll be right in contention.

2 RIVET makes his Happy Valley debut. He's been a disappointment for the most part, but he's improved steadily since being gelded. He's a chance.

1 CALCULATION was just nosed out on the Sha Tin dirt last time out. Stepping up to this trip should suit and he's in contention.

10 BLOCKER DEE is a place chance from a good draw.