Frontline Fighter looks too speedy

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) EASTERN BELLE should run an honest race and make it a close affair. In fact, she looks the one to beat.

(1) PICK A LILY deserves her victory and could get it right after being consistently close.

(3) TIME REQUEST and (6) SCOTTADITO drop to the minimum distance and are expected to finish off strongly.

(4) NAMIBSROOS and (5) PUFF OF SMOKE can improve and take some minor money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) FRONTLINE FIGHTER should not be hard pressed to open his account in this not overly strong field.

(1) EMERALD FLAME could head home the battle for minor money after a good penultimate run away from home.

(8) THAI TREAT showed improvement in her second run and could match strides with stablemate (7) EDWARD LONGSHANKS, who can only improve on debut.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) LULU'S BOY has been running well over shorter distances but is bred for this trip and further. He should make a bold bid.

(4) TWOSIDESTOASTORY did not have the best of jumps first time as a gelding. But he did well to get close. Watch for improvement.

(3) MASTER OF LAW disappointed last time but should be given another chance in his new surroundings.

(2) FREEZING FAST always has a chance for the minor money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(6) RED HOT could take advantage of his weaker rivals and escape the maiden ranks.

(3) SKY VIEW showed sudden improvement last time and needs to confirm.

(2) OCEANS PRIDE could crack a win on her 55th try but is held on her latest outing.

(1) THE BOMB DOTCOM, (7) CONSTANTIA HAZE and (9) ANGRY ALLYcould get into the trifecta.

(12) KIAWAH does not have to be too good to score.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) KWITE A TRIP is holding form and should run a big race.

(5) MARENGO beat (7) IRFAANS BOY by 2¼ lengths and, despite being 2.5kg worse off this time around, could confirm. Expect a close fight between the two.

(8) WARRIOR CAPTAIN, stablemate (3) SOUTH EAST and (4) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS could get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) SMILEY RIVER and (1) ORUS APOLLO could have this race to themselves. In their July meeting, Smiley River beat his rival by a length but is 5.5kg worse off. So, on paper, Orus Apollo should reverse the form. Smiley River, however, is on a hat-trick bid with jockey Jeffery Syster.

(3) MANTERIO comes off a deserved maiden win and could get into the action again.

(4) RAINY SEASON could enjoy stepping up in distance.

RACE 7 (2,200M)

(4) OPERA GLASS and (1) SOUTHERN SONG will fight out the finish. On form, Southern Song should have her revenge despite having to carry the top weight.

(6) LAST CHEER is on a good trot and should not be far off.

(7) UN DEUX TROIS has come on well and should relish the extra distance.

(2) ILLUMINATE won her only try over this trip and meets (3) ANCESTRAL PRAYER, who will also enjoy the extra distance.