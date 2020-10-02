Frosty can be singing in the Rain

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) CURIOUS is not well drawn. But, if ridden closer to the pace, he might win.

(3) BALTIC BEAT tends to lack a strong finish, but the blinkers are added, hopefully, to keep him going.

(8) CARLINO may have a winning chance first-up.

(6) IN THE FLESH was disappointing earlier this week. Can be given another chance.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(6) FROSTY RAIN is improving. Will be hard to beat.

(1) QUINTUS ANGEL has battled to finish off her races. Is not drawn well, but she could finish in the money.

(5) ELECTRIC DAISY was a beaten favourite on Monday, but is not out of it.

(2) WHIFFLER'S JOY has some fair local form. Could finish in the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a very strong hand in this race. (2) PHILOS is in good form and should contest the finish. Stablemate (3) MARMARA SEA loves this surface and could be finishing too strongly.

(4) DUBULA and (5) DUKE OF CARDS are not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) BARBERTON SILVER is in good form. Was caught very late last start.

(2) FINLEY HILL always gives of his best. Should be up there.

(3) MANINGI INDABA, (4) FIERY FORT and (5) IMPRESSIVE MASTER have done well on the Polytrack. They are quite capable of winning on their best.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

A weak Maiden field.

Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen could have a winner. His three runners, (3) EDO FURIN, (4) GEOFFREY PALACE and (5) MOONLIGHTSTRANGER, ran well enough in their latest start to hold a winning shout.

(8) FORD WINTIE showed major improvement last time. Can go one better.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) RIGA D'ORO, (6) NORFOLK PINE and (7) LATEST CRAZE have done well enough to be considered as possible winners.

(2) MIO GRANDE won a nice race last start and could follow up.

(4) THE MASTER was not disgraced on his local debut. Could do even better this time.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Alan Greeff has two big guns.

(1) VERBARIUM has done very well on this surface. Is clearly in with a winning chance. Stable companion (2) SULLENBERGER is the danger. The gelding is unbeaten in two starts on the Polytrack.

(3) BIG BAY should be in the battle for a minor cheque.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) BLOOM took her time to rev up on debut, but quickened like a good horse. There is no reason to suggest she will not be even smarter this time.

Stable companion (4) ELUSIVE DIVA is suited to the course and distance. Could be the one to catch.

(7) SWEET SPRING and (11) VALERIANA are in good heart. They have place chances.