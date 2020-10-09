Fsquadron can strike

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Trainer Paul Matchett has a strong hand with (4) BLUE EYES,(2) CAROLINA REAPER and (6) BOLD JAZZ. Blue Eyes will appreciate the little extra trip. Carolina Reaper and Bold Jazz are capable of making the frame.

Trainer Mike de Kock has fillies (11) BOLD ALLURE, who was not disgraced on debut, and newcomer (12) MEENEERA, who found support before being scratched.

(3) SERGEANT YORK improved with blinkers on the Polytrack last start.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

First-timers (8) ARYAAM and (11) QUEEN ANNE'S LACE could have a say. Watch the betting.

(1) MALVERN has a good barrier position. Could feature.

(2) BITTER WIND has improved after a break. The stable is hot.

(9) IRISH WILLOW found no support on debut but was not disgraced. She can only improve.

(5) WINTERS POWER has the No. 1 draw. Can consider.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) LEADING LAD (improved after a rest) and (5) WHAT A WHAT (races as a gelding after a rest) are drawn poorly but are not without chances.

(6) MASTER MARINER should make his presence felt.

(7) CAPTAIN CUPID had an off day on this track last time, but is better than that.

(10) BAYMAX can improve.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(10) FSQUADRON, after two consecutive seconds, has the draw and distance in his favour. Could go one better.

(1) NUSSPLY, who was coughing last time, is also drawn well. The distance should suit, too.

(14) WOLFFS WORLD is looking to improve over the longer trip.

(2) FAST DRAW will probably be in front but needs to hold on.

(3) ROOIPOORT is starting to show.

RACE 5 (2,600M)

(8) BARAK got up narrowly to beat (9) GOLD GRIFFIN over this course and distance recently but meets his rival on 5kg worse terms. Over this trip, he could battle to confirm.

(2) FACTOR FIFTY ran well behind (4) SUNSHINE SILK in the Gold Cup, but was ahead of her before that.

(5) SHENANIGANS can be expected to give a better run than the last time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) CAPTAIN MORISCO was gallant in defeat last time. Could chalk up a second victory.

(4) SPANISH BOY found no more with a change in tactics last time. Is back over his preferred trip. Could grab them late.

(6) VAR AGLOW is better than his recent form suggests.

(9) WE ALL CHOMIES and (7) HOLY MAN cannot be left out of calculations.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) TAHITIAN ORANA and (2) ELUSIVE FORCE are in hot form. Either could complete a hat-trick. Luke Ferraris is off the latter and hops aboard the former, while S'manga Khumalo jumps off the former and rides (6) CASTELLANO.

(3) WYLIE WENCH is the joker of the pack. Was rested after an indifferent run.

(4) DESTINYS GAME and (8) NOW YOU SEE ME could be held by (7) STRADA STATALE.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE just needed his first run as a gelding. The extra distance will suit.

(6) ASTRIX made all the running after a rest. Could go in again.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY and (3) GREEN HAZE could feature, if anything near their best.

Stablemates (7) CHARLES (first run for yard) and (9) FIRED UP (needed it), as well as (8) SOLDIER ON, could get into the mix.