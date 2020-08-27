Fuse lit, Inferno fires up

Inferno, a winner of five of his six starts, is the favourite in Sunday's $250,000 Group 2 Singapore Classic over 1,400m.

On Tuesday morning, when Mr Malek and more than half the field for Sunday's Singapore Classic burnt the track with speedy gallops, Inferno took it easy. He just stretched out with some cantering exercise.

Well, it was a different story on the training track yesterday morning. Inferno was in full flow. With race-rider Vlad Duric up in the saddle, trainer Cliff Brown's champ went about his work.

Starting a few lengths behind Constant Justice, Inferno caught up with last year's Group 3-winning stablemate and was less than a length in arrears at the end of that 600m hit-out. He clocked 39.4sec, without much effort.

Constant Justice, who captured last season's New Year Cup, isn't entered for Sunday's $250,000 showpiece.

But back to Inferno, it must be said that he looks to be in the form of his life.

We know that the break from racing due to the Covid-19 situation hadn't dulled his ambitions. After all, on returning to the racetrack on Aug 8, he was all-conquering over the 1,200m, clocking 1min 09.66sec for the 1,200m on turf.

It was his fifth win from six starts. As if someone had lit a fuse, we knew then that the flame was still burning bright.

Inferno will be a raging favourite on Sunday and we reckon it will be suicidal to leave him out of your calculations.

However, and if you're looking elsewhere for winners, you might find one in the third race of that 14-race programme. That's when Solar Eclipse takes on Class 4 rivals over the 1,200m on grass.

Another one from Brown's barn, Solar Eclipse looked in excellent order when running the 600m in 39.8sec. Duric was also the man on the reins.

From the land of the tango, Solar Eclipse served notice of an early win in his adopted country, when he ran second on debut - beaten by another exciting newcomer, The August.

In fairness to The August, it was a comprehensive victory.

However, Solar Eclipse isn't some wet-behind-the-ears puppy. He knows what the game's all about, having raced seven times in Argentina for two wins and a clutchful of placings.

Brown has found a winnable sort of race for his runner.

Solar Eclipse could be the one to help pad up your wallet for the rest of the afternoon - like in Race 13. That's when Beau Geste faces off against talented ones like The August and Elite Incredible - just to name a few.

From Mark Walker's camp, Beau Geste was in flowing form on the training track, clocking a swift 37.9sec for the 600m.

Guess what? It was Duric in the saddle.

After a grand 2019 season, which saw him win on debut, Beau Geste had an even grander 2020 - until racing was put on hold in early April.

In all, he raced four times from January to March, chalking up a win, a second and a third.

On the resumption, he finished second in both his starts - the last time being that narrow loss to The Minister some three weeks ago.

Beau Geste has improved since that outing and, should Inferno win Race 12, he could provide Duric with some icing for the cake.

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by Sunday's runners

RACE 1

Shangani (M Nizar) 38.1. Carnelian 37.6. Jupiter Dragon (M Lerner) 37.2. Lemon Squash * (R Munger) 38.6. Middle Kingdom * (I Saifudin) 38.1.

RACE 2

Scooby Doo (Munger) 40. Ace Sovereign 43.1. Bruce Alnaughty * (J See) 37.2.

Lim's Dreamwalker (WH Kok) 36.4.

Marcus Antonius * (K Hakim) 35.3. Marine Vanguard (M Kellady) 37.8.

Rise Of The Legend (N Zyrul) 40.7.

RACE 3

Red Dawn * 37.8. Solar Eclipse * (V Duric) 39.8. Super Smart * (John) 34.1. Sattellite Warrior (J See) 37.9. Barbeque H 35.8. Elite Silverghost 36.9. Black Quail 39.2. What You Like 36.9.

RACE 4

Quick Shosha 40.5. Voluntad 38.6.

Phaxe (T Krisna) 38.4. Dark Knight 41.5. Aramaya 37.4. Maceo * (Kellady) 37.8.

RACE 5

Prince Pegasus * (B Woodworth) 38.1. Maxmilian 37.3.

RACE 6

Hwasong * 38.2. Mighty Vain 39.9. Wonosobo (S John) 36.7. Poroshiri 38.2.

RACE 7

Stunning Cat * 37.9. Unconquered * (R Maia) 37.5. Basilisk 45.9. Tax Free (I Saifudin) 36.3. Winning Legend (JP van der Merwe) 41.9.

RACE 8

Sun Pittsburgh 40.4. River Roca (Maia) 38.4. Where She's Happy 39.7.

Lim's Rhythm (B Woodworth) canter/41.3. Gratus (S John) canter/36.6.

Speedy Rose 40.8. Ma Bao Bao (Saifudin) 40.4. Silver Joy 36.7.

RACE 9

Sacred Judgement * (Duric) 40.5. Silent Force * (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.7. Admiral Winston * (Munger) 39.2. Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 37.4. Wild Bee (Merwe) 40.3. Upgraded 38.9.

RACE 10

Drone * (L Beuzelin) 44/37. Fountain Of Fame * (M Nizar) 36.5. Red Roar (Saifudin) 38.5.

RACE 11

Effortless 37.8. JR Malone * (Hakim) 35.2. Hadeer H (Hakim) 36.7. Supernova 37.2. Legend Rocks 42.2.

RACE 12

Inferno * (Duric) 39.4. Bluestone * (Duric) 39.3. War Pride 41.2.

RACE 13

Beau Geste * (Duric) 37.9. Red Rover H 35.3. Gold Star * 39.8. Elite Incredible 38.2. Limited Edition (N Zyrul) 40.6. Elite Conquest 43.9. Charger 38.6.

RACE 14

Absolvido * (A'Isisuhairi) 39.4.

Elite Remarkable 39.9. Miracle (Duric) 41.5. My Boss (Maia) 37.2. Fabulous One 43.2. Quantum * (WH Kok) 38.2. Lai Mak Mak (M Ewe) 35.2. Rule The World * (Kellady) 37.4. Overcoming * 36.5. Beer Garden (Lerner) 43.2.