Gallant Crown looks a standout

Mauritian jockey Karis Teetan will be on board Gallant Crown.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

10 SHANGHAI POWER led from the get-go in his final outing last season for a narrow win. His latest trial win was good.

1 FARM BUMPER returns to Class 5, where he was a winner last time. He will roll forward and take his chances under apprentice Jerry Chau.

6 CHUNGHWA JINGSHEN appears in solid form. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

9 JOY AVENUE catches the eye with Zac Purton engaged. He will be closing strongly.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 ROMANTIC TROVE has gone close a number of times and has improved sharply. He gets an excellent chance with Joao Moreira up.

5 HAPPY PROFIT has plenty of ability. It is surprising to see that he is still not a winner from six starts.

1 BEAUTY AMIGO was a winner in a higher grade, albeit a while ago.

4 DAILY BEAUTY is a model of consistency. Do not discount.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

11 SURE WIN WIN is in superb form off the back of consecutive wins. Since then, he has trialled very well.

6 PIANO SOLO is a conundrum but he definitely has ability. Purton sticks aboard and he deserves another chance.

7 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS should not be too far away from Gate 3. He is consistent without winning. It would not shock to see him pinch one soon.

3 DREAM WARRIORS rarely finds himself out of contention.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 FORTUNE CARRIER did well at the back-end of last term. He looks set to make an immediate impact, with plenty of favours and the booking of Purton.

1 AURORA PEGASUS has drawn well and looks to be a very good winning chance for new boy Luke Ferraris. He is a two-time winner in this grade.

8 RED MAJESTY steps down in trip which is a concern. But he will roll forward.

4 RED BRICK FIGHTER gets his chance. He races well fresh.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 JOYFUL WIN is a tidy little galloper with two wins from eight starts. He should have a smooth run in transit from Gate 4.

3 PARTY WARRIOR has a stack of ability. He can fly home from the back to mount a strong challenge.

4 INFINITY WIN, who has tremendous cruising speed, can roll forward for a spot close to the speed.

8 CHEVAL VALIANT is next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

6 GALLANT CROWN looks well-placed to perform first-up. A four-time course-and-distance winner, he looks the one to beat from Gate 4.

10 NOTHING NEW has a bit of class about him. Furthermore, he slots in light.

3 WEALTHY DELIGHT is solid and is capable of testing this bunch.

1 SUNNY STAR deserves plenty of respect as a four-time winner from 13 starts.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

6 HEART CONQUERED should already be a winner. He has knocked up a number of competitive performances and he should get every chance from Gate 4.

7 OUR CREED has not shown much but he regularly sets the trials alight. Suspect he rolls forward in attempt to make all the running.

12 TRADER is a smart on-pacer who is also likely to go forward. The light weight suits his chances.

3 RESOLUTE is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 THE RUNNER did an incredible job to hold on for second last start after travelling three-wide throughout.

8 RHAPSODY is up to this grade. He just needs luck from Gate 11 to be competitive.

4 DECISIVE TWELVE has a stack of ability, although his best performances have come at Sha Tin.

1 WINNING METHOD gets back to Class 3 which is a positive.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB