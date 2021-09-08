Gallant Crown looks a standout
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,000M)
10 SHANGHAI POWER led from the get-go in his final outing last season for a narrow win. His latest trial win was good.
1 FARM BUMPER returns to Class 5, where he was a winner last time. He will roll forward and take his chances under apprentice Jerry Chau.
6 CHUNGHWA JINGSHEN appears in solid form. He just needs to offset the wide draw.
9 JOY AVENUE catches the eye with Zac Purton engaged. He will be closing strongly.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
6 ROMANTIC TROVE has gone close a number of times and has improved sharply. He gets an excellent chance with Joao Moreira up.
5 HAPPY PROFIT has plenty of ability. It is surprising to see that he is still not a winner from six starts.
1 BEAUTY AMIGO was a winner in a higher grade, albeit a while ago.
4 DAILY BEAUTY is a model of consistency. Do not discount.
RACE 3 (1,650M)
11 SURE WIN WIN is in superb form off the back of consecutive wins. Since then, he has trialled very well.
6 PIANO SOLO is a conundrum but he definitely has ability. Purton sticks aboard and he deserves another chance.
7 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS should not be too far away from Gate 3. He is consistent without winning. It would not shock to see him pinch one soon.
3 DREAM WARRIORS rarely finds himself out of contention.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
9 FORTUNE CARRIER did well at the back-end of last term. He looks set to make an immediate impact, with plenty of favours and the booking of Purton.
1 AURORA PEGASUS has drawn well and looks to be a very good winning chance for new boy Luke Ferraris. He is a two-time winner in this grade.
8 RED MAJESTY steps down in trip which is a concern. But he will roll forward.
4 RED BRICK FIGHTER gets his chance. He races well fresh.
RACE 5 (1,000M)
1 JOYFUL WIN is a tidy little galloper with two wins from eight starts. He should have a smooth run in transit from Gate 4.
3 PARTY WARRIOR has a stack of ability. He can fly home from the back to mount a strong challenge.
4 INFINITY WIN, who has tremendous cruising speed, can roll forward for a spot close to the speed.
8 CHEVAL VALIANT is next best.
RACE 6 (1,650M)
6 GALLANT CROWN looks well-placed to perform first-up. A four-time course-and-distance winner, he looks the one to beat from Gate 4.
10 NOTHING NEW has a bit of class about him. Furthermore, he slots in light.
3 WEALTHY DELIGHT is solid and is capable of testing this bunch.
1 SUNNY STAR deserves plenty of respect as a four-time winner from 13 starts.
RACE 7 (1,000M)
6 HEART CONQUERED should already be a winner. He has knocked up a number of competitive performances and he should get every chance from Gate 4.
7 OUR CREED has not shown much but he regularly sets the trials alight. Suspect he rolls forward in attempt to make all the running.
12 TRADER is a smart on-pacer who is also likely to go forward. The light weight suits his chances.
3 RESOLUTE is next best.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
3 THE RUNNER did an incredible job to hold on for second last start after travelling three-wide throughout.
8 RHAPSODY is up to this grade. He just needs luck from Gate 11 to be competitive.
4 DECISIVE TWELVE has a stack of ability, although his best performances have come at Sha Tin.
1 WINNING METHOD gets back to Class 3 which is a positive.
