Gallic Princess has conditions to suit

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(13) FREED FROM DESIRE was an eye-catching second on debut over this track and trip. She takes on older and male rivals for the first time but should have improved. She could be hard to hold out with a light weight.

(1) STRONG CASHA and (11) SOUTH BOY are likely improvers capable of challenging for honours.

(2) WATCH YOUR MOUTH and (3) OUR SECRET have earning potential, too.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(1) GALLIC PRINCESS ran well in defeat against the boys over a similar trip in a feature last time. On that form, she rates as the one to beat under favourable conditions.

Joint best-weighted (2) SARAH is held by that rival on recent form but is capable of posing more of a threat.

Progressive last-start winner (3) TROPIC SUN has a bit to find on these terms but could be better than rated, so must be respected.

(4) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT and (5) POOL PARTY are capable sorts. They are unlikely to be far off the action.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(7) I DREAM OF GENIE was short in the betting on debut and ran with promise. She stayed on to finish second over a shorter distance. With that experience under her belt and natural improvement, she is expected to go one better.

Of the other raced runners, (4) ROSE WILLOW and the returning (1) LADY OF THE FLAME make the most appeal.

However, a bigger threat could come from newcomers (6) BEYOND THE RUNWAY and (10) WOKONDA. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) ELECTRIC BOOTS has been threatening to shed her maiden tag. She has taken well to racing with blinkers, so she should again acquit herself competitively.

Well-related improver (2) PRINCESS THIANA is maturing. She is getting closer to opening her account with further progress.

(3) ARIZONA LADY would not be scoring out of turn, having run second in her last two starts. She could fight it out.

(4) SIREN OF GREECE and (8) JUST MAGIC appear the best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) PARALLAX has filled the runner-up berth in both starts with blinkers. Another forward showing can be expected with the headgear retained.

(1) ENIGMA CODE has been threatening in recent starts. On current form, he should have a say.

(10) CLARKSON has the scope for improvement, so could fight out the finish, if making progress stepping up in trip.

(6) SOLDIERS SONG runs well for apprentices, so is likely to make his presence felt under a 4kg claimer.

(5) BLACK THORN and (7) BRAVE JACKSON are improving, so could also play a role in the outcome.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) LILY BLUE is unbeaten over this trip. She is weighted to reverse the form of a recent meeting with (5) DESTINYS GAME, who will strip fitter for that pleasing comeback run.

(1) SARAGON and (6) FORT ANNE finished in the money in a feature over the track and trip last start. They warrant respect.

(3) SHIVERS had excuses for finishing behind those rivals last time but is capable of a better showing.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(5) ARYAAM won the Oaks Trial as a maiden. On that evidence, she should continue on her upward trajectory. She has a progressive profile and is taken to land this listed contest with further improvement expected over this trip.

(1) SMOKING HOT sets a good standard and is likely to expose any chinks in that rival's armour. The distance suits.

(2) KAY TEE PERRY and (9) VIROCANA are unexposed over this distance. But they are in good form and will make their presence felt if effective over the extra journey.

(3) OCEAN FOREST and (6) SHE'S A CRACKER are closely matched on recent form. They can stake their claims, too.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The 2019 Dingaans winner (1) SHANGO is unbeaten over this distance and is returning from a rest. During that time, he was gelded and has scope for improvement. He could have big targets on his agenda later this campaign.

The exciting (4) PUERTO MANZANO will have his followers. He is likely to pose the biggest threat with race fitness.

(2) RIVERSTOWN and (3) PACK LEADER have the form and ability to make their presence felt.

(5) ELUID is also capable of getting a look-in.

Debut winner (7) INFINITE WONDER could be anything.