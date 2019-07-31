Gallops by Friday's runners

E-mail this article

CLASS 2 - 1,600M

Blue Swede * (M Kellady) 40.6. Loyalty Man * (J Azzopardi) 36.5. Lionrockspirit (R Iskandar) 38.9.

Monday: McGregor 42,35. Eagle Eye * 42.5. Claudia's Beauty * 36.1. Viviano (B Woodworth) 37.5. Twickenham (I Amirul) 36.4. Easy Does It * 37.4.

CLASS 3 - 1,000M (POLY)

Muraahib * (V Duric) 37.8. Silkino * 39.8. Sacred Magic * (Z Zuriman) 39.9. Whistling Win 43.4.

Monday: Mokastar (T Krisna) 40.3. Fulife King 36.6. Al Green 36.7. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 40.3. Caorunn 37.9. Yulong Edition.

CLASS 4 (l) - 1,200M (POLY)

River Golden 44.5. Super Smart * (Woodworth) 41.2. Across The Sea (M Lerner) 43.8. Winning Hobby * 39.4. Super Win 41.8.

Monday: Chocante * (Kellady) 37.9. Tingle Marc 37.7. Yulong Dream 36.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Surpass Natural * (S John) 43.3. Beautiful Day 39.1. Bartimaeus (C Murray) 40.1. My Big Boss (Azzopardi) 39.2. Catch The Tiger * 45. Northern Sun (CC Wong) canter/38.8.

Monday: Despacito 39.2. Lim's Rhythm (Woodworth) 37.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M (POLY)

First Choice 40.7 Bull N Rum gallop.

Monday: Classified (N Zyrul) 36.6. Red Rover * (R Zawari) 36.6. Jumpin Jack (Krisna) 37.9.

CLASS 5 -1,100M (POLY)

Basilisk (Zuriman) 37.6. Rich Fortune 37.1. Dream Big (I Saifudin) 37.6. Cassis Oolong (M Zaki) 39.9.

Monday: Bring Me Joy 35.4.